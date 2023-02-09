Richmond is buzzing about Longoven's new casual concept...

The front of Longoven becomes Lost Letter RVA

When Richmond’s high-end prix-fixe dining establishment Longoven (2939 W. Clay St.) reopened from a January winter break, they made a big announcement. The front room of the Scott’s Addition restaurant had been converted into Lost Letter, an “Easy Italian” restaurant. The Lost Letter experience is more similar to the casual dinners owners Andrew Manning, Megan Fitzroy Phelan and Patrick Phelan hosted around town and achieved national acclaim for before opening their high-end concept, Longoven.

A long list of antipasti features a few salads and heartier options like Carne Cruda, beef tartare with chives and Parmigiano cheese, and La Tur al Forno, baked Tomino cheese with speck. There’s hand-cut pasta Primi courses, heartier Secondi like braised pork shank with white wine mustard sauce and fresh herbs, and sides like Cavolo Stuffato, stewed cabbage with tomato and garlic.

The wine list starts with a few Easy Drinking bottles for $13 per glass or $45 per bottle, and also includes higher end reserve options. There are also a beers, cocktails, amaros and after dinner drinks to choose from.

Reservations for Lost Letter are available, but tables are also always saved for walk-in diners and the full menu is available at the bar and on the patio in warmer months. Lost Letter is currently open Wednesday through Saturday. Longoven continues to operate on the same dates from Longoven’s back room with prepaid tasting menu meals.

Two More Taco Joints

La Fogata Coffee & Grill (6006 W. Broad St.) is a new restaurant concept attached to El Rey Latino market. The menu includes coffee drinks, arepas, pupusas, regular and birria tacos, entrees, and cachapas, which are freshly made corn cakes folded with fresh cheese, then topped with crema and aged cheese. With menu options beyond many of the local Latin restaurants, it’s an approachable location to go sample something new.

The second Torchy’s Tacos (3510 W. Cary St., Suite C110) also recently opened in Carytown Exchange. This is Richmond’s second location of the Austin, Texas-based chain that’s known for unconventional tacos featuring fresh ingredients, margaritas, and churros for dessert. The queso dip with cotija cheese, guacamole, Diablo sauce and fresh cilantro is not to be missed.