Tarrant's West Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Tarrant's West, 11129 Three Chopt Road, (804) 205-9009
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Richmond Restaurant Week is April 24-30.
Choose one from each course.
First course:
Asparagus bites - prosciutto, brie & asparagus ribbons in puff pastry
Spring spinach salad - pickled radish, garbanzo bean, feta, spring peas over grilled ramps with lemon vinaigrette
Second course:
Barramundi linguini - seared with mussels & scallops and served over linguini marinara
Chicken tortellini - fiddle ferns, mushrooms and peas in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Third course:
Strawberry cheesecake bar
Chocolate nemesis cake