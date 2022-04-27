TBE El Gallo plans second location at Willow Lawn, launches crowdfunding investment campaign

TBT El Gallo chef Carlos Ordaz-Nunez’s quesabirria tacos are made with a blend of beef chuck, short rib and shank, and simmer with seven different chiles for 18 hours.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Quesabirria tacos are the star of TBT El Gallo’s menu, Ordaz-Nunez’s version of an “American invention off a Mexican classic,” as he describes it.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tierra Santa is a vegetarian taco on TBT El Gallo’s menu. They were serving food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jonel Belarmino garnishes dishes outside Vasen brewery, a TBT El Gallo pop-up spot.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ajay Amin fixes tacos with TBT El Gallo outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Jonel Belarmino, Ajay Amin, and Carlos Ordaz-Nunez with TBT El Gallo serve food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacob Draper takes orders as TBT El Gallo serves food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carlos Ordaz-Nunez prepares a Hangover Cure burrito at a recent TBT El Gallo pop-up. These events mix the vibe of his family cookouts in Virginia with that of the street-corner taqueros back in Mexico.
After 92 pop-up events, chef Carlo Ordaz-Nunez opened TBT El Gallo a little over year ago in a 600 square-foot kitchen with a few patio tables at 2118 W. Cary St.
Within six months demand outgrew the tiny kitchen, and he’s asking you to consider helping him expand.
Through a campaign on launched through crowdfunding service WeFunder, TBT El Gallo is looking for investors to help hit a $250,000 goal that will enable the team to add two new locations and a food truck. The first $75,000 goal has already been reached and will allow TBT El Gallo to add a second 2,400 square-foot location in the former Pie Five Pizza Co. at Willow Lawn that will seat about 60 people and also allow for serving alcohol, which isn’t available at the current location.
At TBT El Gallo, chef Ordaz-Nunez puts a modern, often nontraditional spin on the traditional Mexican flavors he grew up enjoying with his family, always looking to push the boundaries. His tacos, burritos and sides regularly sell out and clever dish names make ordering all the more fun.
The Workin' 9 to Things - Dolly Parton taco features shredded chicken thighs, chicken fat, tomatoes, chipotle, poblano crema, queso fresco, chicharrones and pickled radish. The Aloha Fluffy taco is topped with pork belly al pastor, spicy pickled pineapple, poblano crema, cilantro and pickled onion. Can't decide? The TBT Meal Deal gets two of two different types of specialty tacos, four in total, with a side and a drink for $22.50.
When investors pledge to support TBT El Gallo through WeFunder, they will receive 4 percent of TBT El Gallos’ revenues each quarter until their principal is returned, plus 50 percent on top of it. You can invest with as little as $100. There are also some sweet perks for different levels of investment: invest $1,000 and you’ll get an exclusive cooking class with Odaz-Nunez.
While TBT El Gallo works on its expansion, we suggest placing a takeout order online to take home or enjoy on the small patio out front.
Don’t skip From Mexico with Fries: a decadent combination of hearty steak fries topped with cane asada, poblano crema, pico de gallo, chichaua cheese, pickled onions, guacamole and your choice of salsa.
1 of 10
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE01
Carlos Ordaz-Nunez prepares a Hangover Cure burrito at a recent TBT El Gallo pop-up. These events mix the vibe of his family cookouts in Virginia with that of the street-corner taqueros back in Mexico.
TBT El Gallo serves food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sun., Feb. 21, 2021.
1 of 10
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE01
Carlos Ordaz-Nunez prepares a Hangover Cure burrito at a recent TBT El Gallo pop-up. These events mix the vibe of his family cookouts in Virginia with that of the street-corner taqueros back in Mexico.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE02
Quesabirria tacos are the star of TBT El Gallo’s menu, Ordaz-Nunez’s version of an “American invention off a Mexican classic,” as he describes it.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE03
Tierra Santa is a vegetarian taco on TBT El Gallo’s menu. They were serving food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE04
Jonel Belarmino garnishes dishes outside Vasen brewery, a TBT El Gallo pop-up spot.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE05
The Hangover Cure burrito is inspired by Ordaz-Nunez’s mom’s breakfast hash. It’s packed with chorizo, fried egg, potatoes and Mexican cheeses.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE06
The El Sloppy José takes all the flavor of the quesabirria and packs it onto a sandwich roll.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE07
TBT El Gallo chef Carlos Ordaz-Nunez’s quesabirria tacos are made with a blend of beef chuck, short rib and shank, and simmer with seven different chiles for 18 hours.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE09
Ajay Amin fixes tacos with TBT El Gallo outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE10
(L-R) Jonel Belarmino, Ajay Amin, and Carlos Ordaz-Nunez with TBT El Gallo serve food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20210221_DINE_GALLO_AWE11
Jacob Draper takes orders as TBT El Gallo serves food outside Vasen Brewing Co. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Megan Marconyak has been devouring every fresh flavor she can find and capturing it in writing for over 15 years. Drool along with her dining adventures and send her your #RVADine tips on Instagram @MeganMarcoStyle.
From the owners of Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle & Bar comes MPM Tiki Bar, a combination restaurant, tiki bar and sports bar at 11275 W. Broad St. in Short Pump in the former home of Carolina Ale House and Mimi’s Café.
“I try to make drinks that taste like you wouldn’t expect based on how they look," Steve Yang says of his creative cocktails at Brenner Pass and Black Lodge. Now he's the only bartender in Virginia to become one of 50 regional finalists in the US Bartender’s Guild World Class Regional Competition.
Carlos Ordaz-Nunez prepares a Hangover Cure burrito at a recent TBT El Gallo pop-up. These events mix the vibe of his family cookouts in Virginia with that of the street-corner taqueros back in Mexico.