TBT El Gallo plans second location at Willow Lawn, launches crowdfunding investment campaign

After 92 pop-up events, chef Carlo Ordaz-Nunez opened TBT El Gallo a little over year ago in a 600 square-foot kitchen with a few patio tables at 2118 W. Cary St.

Within six months demand outgrew the tiny kitchen, and he’s asking you to consider helping him expand.

Through a campaign launched through crowdfunding service WeFunder, TBT El Gallo is looking for investors to help hit a $250,000 goal that will enable the team to add two new locations and a food truck. The first $75,000 goal has already been reached and will allow TBT El Gallo to add a second 2,400 square-foot location in the former Pie Five Pizza Co. at Willow Lawn that will seat about 60 people and also allow for serving alcohol, which isn’t available at the current location.

At TBT El Gallo, chef Ordaz-Nunez puts a modern, often nontraditional spin on the traditional Mexican flavors he grew up enjoying with his family, always looking to push the boundaries. His tacos, burritos and sides regularly sell out and clever dish names make ordering all the more fun.

The Workin’ 9 to Things — Dolly Parton taco features shredded chicken thighs, chicken fat, tomatoes, chipotle, poblano crema, queso fresco, chicharrones and pickled radish. The Aloha Fluffy taco is topped with pork belly al pastor, spicy pickled pineapple, poblano crema, cilantro and pickled onion. Can’t decide? The TBT Meal Deal includes two of two different types of specialty tacos, four in total, with a side and a drink for $22.50.

When investors pledge to support TBT El Gallo through WeFunder, they will receive 4% of TBT El Gallos’ revenues each quarter until their principal is returned, plus 50% on top of it. You can invest with as little as $100. There are also some sweet perks for different levels of investment: invest $1,000 and you’ll get an exclusive cooking class with Ordaz-Nunez.

While TBT El Gallo works on its expansion, we suggest placing a takeout order online to take home or enjoy on the small patio out front.

Don’t skip From Mexico with Fries: a decadent combination of hearty steak fries topped with cane asada, poblano crema, pico de gallo, chichaua cheese, pickled onions, guacamole and your choice of salsa.