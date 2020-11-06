The Angry Mussels restaurant in Shockoe Slip is closed

The Angry Mussels restaurant in Shockoe Slip closed over the weekend after just under a year in business.

"It is with a very sad and heavy heart that we must inform you that we have made the mist difficult decision to shut down our restaurant permanently," the restaurant posted to its Facebook account Sunday evening.

The Italian restaurant quietly opened to the public on Dec. 23 at 1331 E Cary St., in the former Kitchen on Cary restaurant space.

Owner Anthony Koutsoukos announced the new restaurant last summer;it was his fourth in the Richmond area. The last restaurant he opened was Mama Cucina, which he opened in 1997 in Innsbrook before selling it a few years ago.

Koutsoukos told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this year that he searched for years for the right location for the new restaurant. Kitchen on Cary closed in February 2018 after nearly five years in business.