The bar is open: Virginia restaurants can open their bar seating for the first time in more than a year

Restaurants in Virginia can open their bars to customers for the first time in more than a year, in a sudden change that came late Wednesday afternoon.

The change came via an amended executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam and uploaded to the governor's website under the executive order section in a PDF and flagged with an updated banner with words in bold.

No other communication or announcement was shared to indicate the re-opening of bars for customers, which went in effective immediately, on Wednesday night.

"Congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties," reads the amended order, with the bold sections indicating the changes.

"We are very pleased and a bit surprised at this move by Gov. Northam to allow restaurants to once again seat at their bar," said Eric Terry, president of the VRLTA, which represents the state’s restaurant and hotel industries.

Restaurants' bars have been closed since March 23, 2020, when the governor ordered all restaurant dining rooms closed across the state.