Longtime best friends Abhi Sheth, 29, and Yash Patel, 27, are realizing a dream: opening their first restaurant together, The Brass Tap at Libbie Mill-Midtown.

The Brass Tap, which opened Monday, has a focus on beer with 60 beers on tap, plus 20 bottled beverages.

“We know the Richmond market has a real taste for craft beer,” Patel said. “We’re planning to have a heavy rotation of 30 taps, bringing in new flavors from Richmond and Virginia.”

The restaurant has two patios, one with a garage door that is connected to the bar inside. The menu features shareable snacks like nachos and tater tots, plus burgers, pizzas, tacos sandwiches and salads.

This is the first Brass Tap in the Richmond area. There is also a Brass Tap in Williamsburg. Based in Tampa, the Brass Tap now has over 40 locations in 15 states.

Patel’s family has experience in the hotel business, while Sheth’s family has experience in the restaurant business, specifically Dunkin’ Donuts. Patel said that he and Sheth, who met in high school, have wanted to go into business together for years.

They originally planned to open The Brass Tap in the fall, but their plans were pushed back due to supply chain shortages.

“We’re really excited to be open finally and to serve the Richmond market,” Patel said.

"This is the second location in the Virginia market for Brass Tap and we are looking forward to many more successful Brass Tap’s opening in Virginia," Jamie Cecil, vice president of franchise development at Brass Tap, said.

The Brass Tap joins other restaurants at Libbie Mill-Midtown, including Shagbark, Crafted and Acacia Midtown which is now open and serving a limited menu.

