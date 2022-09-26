The rooftop at New York Deli Rooftop is now open as a rooftop lounge and tiki bar

When Demetrios Tsiptsis took over New York Deli in 2004, he knew he wanted to open a rooftop deck. But at the time, he said, “I just couldn’t afford it.”

Instead, his first order of business was to shut down the Carytown staple next to the Byrd Theatre for a deep clean and renovation. The 1980s-toned walls and rows of cans along the walls were replaced with natural pine floors, fresh paint and even timeless black-and-white photos of New York he commissioned.

Fast-forward almost 20 years when a pandemic hit. Luckily, New York Deli had a patio and a long bar where guests could social distance, and that allowed it to stay afloat. But Tsiptsis started thinking about that rooftop again. “I wondered if I could Kickstart it,” he said.

So in April 2021, he put together a Kickstarter campaign with some serious incentives. A pledge of $3,000 came with an entire restaurant rental and food for a wedding for up to 250 people. For $500 or more, the backer could reserve the entire roof for four hours on a weekend with catering and swag bags. The goal was to raise $145,000. When the Kickstarter ended, 291 backers had contributed $170,153 to build the rooftop.

Plans detailed on the Kickstarter page included adding a deck, building a staircase and moving the HVAC system, plus building a bar and seating area. Tsiptsis was excited to get started, but it took a year for the city to approve the plans. Construction began in April of this year.

“I wanted to keep the original skyline from the street and I like to keep as much original as I can,” he said. This meant adding a glass wall and railing with a bar tucked toward the back to preserve the original New York Deli building view from the street.

Tsiptsis decided to name the roof Rockaway Beach.

“New York Deli is a deli-themed restaurant from the 1930s and 1940s,” Tsiptsis said. “I always wanted a tiki bar. ... Rockaway Beach is where tiki culture started in New York ... you can be surfing along and there’s the New York skyline in the background.”

So while the deli downstairs will continue to be a deli-themed restaurant with a bar and nightlife, the rooftop lounge above will be a nod to the tiki bar culture of the 1950s and ’60s, with some New York flair as well.

Rockaway Beach rooftop officially opened in August, but there are still many finishing touches being added while Tsiptsis and his wife, Charlene, also manage all those events purchased by Kickstarter backers.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business since the age of 12, and I’ve worked in three rooftop bars, but opening one during a pandemic is definitely new,” he said. “I’m letting the usage tell us what we need.”

Right now, the rooftop features clean décor, plenty of plants, high- and low-top tables, Adirondack chairs and a covered bar that retains a skylight from the original building structure. There’s a small VIP area that can be rented for smaller private events. The inside of the bar is still being finished, and there are custom tiki mugs, menus and décor coming.

“We’ll be doing craft tiki cocktails that go back to original recipes,” he said.

In order to make it more comfortable, Tsiptsis recently added two awnings and small speakers to enable guests to enjoy music without a big club-like speaker thumping and impeding conversation.

“The idea is more of a lounge where you can sit down and talk,” he said. He’s also adding more décor, including vintage blow mold tiki lights, as well as some animatronic surprises to really drive home the New York tiki vibe.

New York Deli’s food menu has also been updated to include tiki-inspired dishes such as air-fried plantains, a pu pu platter and spicy sisig — a Filipino-inspired dish with pork belly, rice, a fried egg and chili sauce.

On our visit, we tried the Rockaway Beach duck rolls — duck, hoisin sauce, scallions and English cucumbers in a wrap — which were light and sweet-savory satisfying with a nice crunch. We also couldn’t help indulging in some New York Deli pretzel sticks accompanied by creamy house-made beer cheese. The full menu is available upstairs and downstairs. Rockaway Beach-inspired fare is indicated with a menu icon.

Part of the Kickstarter plan also included collaboration with the Byrd Theatre to show movies. Tsiptsis originally thought he could add a simple projection screen, but to potentially show newer films, the roof will need an air-conditioned projection booth to house equipment, plus there are legal considerations around showing new films off premises.

“That’s the next big hurdle to work through,” he said.

He’s also looking into how to keep the roof open throughout the year as visitors have expressed interest in using it year-round.

Once Rockaway Beach is past soft opening mode, Tsiptsis is planning to remove the cement facade on the New York Deli building to expose the original brick underneath, matching the other buildings on his block of Cary Street and adding fresh signage for New York Deli and Rockaway Beach. Much further into the future, he has visions of adding a private club above the kitchen, saying that might be Richmonders’ next chance to snag some of those crazy Kickstarter deals.

Current Rockaway Beach rooftop hours are Wednesdays from 6 to 11 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with additional hours coming soon. New York Deli is located at 2920 W. Cary St.