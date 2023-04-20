The Roosevelt Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
The Roosevelt, 623 N. 25th St.
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Manakintowne Greens - crispy yam, boiled peanut vinaigrette, onion crisps (gf/veg)
Brûléed Bucherone - 34 degree crisps, preserves (gf)
Cornbread - maple butter (v)
Smoked Wings - Alabama white sauce (gf)
Beef Tartare - whipped rye toast, red hot egg yolk, champagne vinaigrette
Black Eyed Hummus - pickled vegetables, pita (gf/veg)
Grilled Teres Major - cracklin mash, grilled rapini, brown butter dressing (gf)
Catfish - tomato gravy, butter rice, hot pickles (gf)
Smoked Garnet Yam - eggplant curry, sweet tea collards, fried okra (gf/veg)
Gumbo z’herbes- Confit Turkey Leg, fried greens (gf)
Seven Hills Cheeseburger - bacon jam, Rooster Sauce, Fries (gfo)
Miso Banana Pudding - orange peel (v/gf)
Murph’s Girlfriend's Mom's Chocolate Cake - Coffee Marshmallow (veg)
Tangerine Tart - shortbread crust, huckleberry jam (v)
