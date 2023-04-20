The Shaved Duck's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
The Shaved Duck, 15408 WC Commons Way, Midlothian
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
She crab soup, house-made, lump crab, cream, sherry
Beet carpaccio, seasonal beets, hot honey goat cheese, fresh pear, pecans, house kimchi vinaigrette (v, gf)
Wedge salad, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onion, guanicale, bleu cheese crumbles, house pork rinds & ranch dressing (gf, vo)
Pimento cheese, house pork rinds, variety pickles (gf)
Mussels, white wine, garlic, shallot, herbs, house bread (gfo)
Birria eggrolls, braised beef, onions, cilantro, queso chihuahua
Crispy leg of duck, whipped purple sweet potatoes, roasted mixed baby carrots, sauce l'orange (gf)
Parsian gnocchi, house-made, beech mushrooms, artichoke hearts, pecorino cheese, garlic breadcrumbs (v) (add confit duck $5)
Salmon, pan-seared, Israeli couscous, Castelvetrano olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, tzatzki
Southern chicken thighs, naked fried, braised collard greens, bacon, house Alabama white sauce, confit potatoes (gf)
Steak frites au Poivre, 8 oz. Hangar steak served medium-rare over hand-cut fries, house cognac cream sauce ($5)
Duck breast, served medium-rare, confit fingerlings, cilantro aioli, queso fresco, corn puree, orange chimichurri (gf) (+$6)
House candy bar, graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel
Carrot cake, house-made, brandied raisin, cream cheese frosting
Flourless chocolate torte, house whipped cream (gf)
Participating Restaurants in Richmond Restaurant Week 2023
21 Spoons
Acacia Midtown
Alewife
Bar Solita
Birdie's
Casa del Barco
Common House
Conejo
East Coast Provisions
Island Shrimp Co.
JewFro
Julep's New Southern Cuisine
Laura Lee's
Kabana Rooftop
Nama Indian
Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop
Rowland's Fine Dining
Sam Miller's
Southbound
Southern Kitchen
Tarrant's Downtown
Tarrant's West
Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
The Boathouse at Sunday Park
The Boathouse at City Point
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
The Daily Kitchen & Bar Short Pump
The Hard Shell
The Hard Shell Bellgrade
The Roosevelt
The Shaved Duck
West Coast Provisions