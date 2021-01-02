This is what 2020 was like for Richmond restaurant owners – in their own words.

Amy Cabaniss, owner, Julep’s New Southern Cuisine : What has been the most difficult to deal with during COVID-19 is how much the media talks about how unsafe it is to dine in restaurants! The nationwide shutdown back in March should have applied to everyone, not just a few select businesses. How is dining at a restaurant more unsafe than going to the grocery store, where shoppers have the opportunity to touch everything and there are no employees sterilizing behind them, like we are at restaurants? The other most difficult issue is our city and state haven’t addressed the issue of the city’s unrest. People seem to be unwilling to come downtown currently and the city/state have not even begun to address this issue. Our wonderful city looks like a ghost town.

Patrick Stamper, co-owner/operator, En Su Boca and Beauvine Burger Concept: It's been a lot. Keeping up with what was happening, reinventing your entire business model on the fly, constantly trying to figure out the RIGHT thing to do, balancing safety and business, at one point we were boarding up at night and un-boarding in the morning, just trying to adapt and survive ... and keep it going. When it all went down in mid-March, we lost what seemed to be about half the staff at both places in one day. So now what? We talked to the staff we had left, tried to gauge everyone's feelings and mindset, talked about what we were still capable of, and decided that if they were committed to working through this and making a go of it, we better get our s--- together and throw everything we got at this. We began working on transforming into takeout and delivery restaurants - that's what we were all of a sudden. We were stubborn about everything - still haven't sat one guest inside either restaurant since March 16 - and it became a personal challenge that almost felt like a war. It did feel like we as a team - us, as small business owners, and all the amazing people who wanted to work instead of have having government checks deposited into their bank accounts, were being attacked by this thing that we couldn't see or control. It was going to take our livelihoods and everything we have worked for. It still might.