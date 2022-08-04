Three Notch’d RVA Collab House expands with new restaurant, cider, wine and cocktails

Craft beer company Three Notch’d RVA Collab House is expanding its Richmond presence.

Located at 2930 W. Broad St. in Scott’s Addition, the brewery has expanded to take over both the former Richmond Wine Station space and the former Red Goat Pizza with a full restaurant and, coming soon, a menu of cider, wine and cocktails to go with its beer.

“When we acquired the old Red Goat Pizza, we also got their brand new pizza oven, so we decided to keep it and run with pizza,” Tyson McDonald, general manager, said.

The menu of signature pies features light and airy crusts with familiar toppings like pepperoni or sausage alongside some more inventive pies. We tried the River City — featuring country ham, fig barbecue sauce, mozzarella, arugula, pickled onion and balsamic glaze — which provided a nice hit of sweet and savory with a tangy, saucy finish. It pairs particularly well with the fruity, slightly sour Three Notch’d Watermelon Gose beer. There’s also a full selection of vegan pizzas.

The menu also features appetizers, sandwiches, soups and salads. We sampled the pizza fries. Topped with mozzarella, marinara and sausage, they make for a hearty beer pairing. Other appetizer selections include deep-fried chicken drums with your choice of four sauces, hummus, fried green tomatoes and tomato bruschetta.

The Brussels Sprouts Caesar features fried brussels sprouts, topped with classic Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese for a satisfying vegetarian dish. We also had our eye on the kale and watermelon salad with hearts of palm, roasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro lime vinaigrette and parmesan cheese.

Sandwiches include a vegetarian meatball sub, an oven-roasted BLT, the RVA Panini with similar ingredients to the River City pizza and the Sweet Basil with provolone, fried green tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze. There are even desserts: classic cannoli comes with two generously filled confections.

As of Wednesday, the taproom opens for lunch at noon daily. The dining room now opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends.

In about a week, cider, wine and cocktails will be added, along with a menu of bourbons that will start small and build over time. Eventually, Three Notch’d plans to add a distillery to its properties, and the Richmond location will serve those liquors as well.

Along with the new food menu, both the dining room and the original taproom received a fresh coat of paint, new tables and chairs, and an eye-catching mural by artist Nico Cathcart. Three Notch’d will be celebrating the expansion with the Leave Your Mark Mural Fest from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, when five Virginia muralists will paint the sides and the back of the building while attendees sip, watch and contribute to a community art project with Art on Wheels.