Tiki Club RVA launches on the James River

There’s a new booze cruise in town.

Tiki Club RVA, a 40-foot tiki boat from the folks behind Paddle Club RVA, is launching in late April or early May at Rocketts Landing. Outfitted with a thatched roof and a tropical theme, the Tiki Club RVA boat is engine-powered and can accommodate groups up to 30 passengers.

The sip-and-cycle Paddle Club RVA boat will also be returning, but that boat is pedal-powered and can host smaller, private groups of eight to 20.

On both boats, passengers can bring their own beer, wine and food, but no liquor. Boats are equipped with Bluetooth speakers, coolers and ice, party lighting and a bathroom, and have a licensed master captain and deckhand on board. Both boats cost $40 to $55 per person.

The company, now called Sea Suite Cruises, launched in Washington, D.C., five years ago on the Potomac River. Last year, it entered the Richmond market. Now, it is expanding to The Wharf, Navy Yard and Alexandria in the D.C. area, plus Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Annapolis.

More information at seasuitecruises.com.

Riverrock Pale Ale

Dominion Energy Riverrock is getting its own drink: the Riverrock Pale Ale.

Rivverock is partnering with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on the Riverrock Pale Ale, “a light, refreshing, and smooth pale ale that’s going to taste amazing as you spend some time in the sunshine on Brown’s Island,” according to organizers.

Drink tickets at Dominion Energy Riverrock, including the Riverrock Pale Ale, will be $8 each. Four packs of the Riverrock Pale Ale at Hardywood are $10.95.

Riverrock Pale Ale will be available in cans during Dominion Energy Riverrock as well as at the Hardywood Richmond and Hardywood West Creek locations.

The Riverrock Pale Ale was released this week.

Dominion Energy Riverrock, an outdoor sports and music festival, will be held May 19-21.

The event is organized by Venture Richmond and Sports Backers and typically draws more than 100,000 people to Richmond’s riverfront over three days.

Belle Isle Moonshine’s new combo packs

Belle Isle Moonshine is rolling out new flavor combination packs, similar to the combo packs you’d find for hard seltzers.

The new eight-can variety pack features four flavors of ready-to-drink canned cocktails, including fan favorite Transfusion plus new flavors Blood Orange Smash, Lemon Lavender Spritz and Yuzu Ginger Mule, for $19.99.

Variety packs are currently available on the Belle Isle Moonshine website order.belleislecraftspirits.com or at the distillery at 615 Maury St. in Richmond. The variety packs are also available at select Virginia ABC stores.

The Veil’s new taproom opening date

The Veil Brewing Co. announced an opening date for its new taproom: April 22.

The new taproom, located in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St., will be three times the size of its current space, with a patio, an event space and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven.

To celebrate its grand opening, The Veil will be hosting a block party from noon to midnight on April 22 with live music from multiple Richmond bands, an indoor menu from Nokoribi, food trucks outside such as High Roller Lobster Co., Smashed RVA, Gelati Celesti and, of course, beer. West Moore Street will be closed to traffic for the occasion.

HBO’s “The Big Brunch” winner Daniel Harthausen will also be on hand with his Young Mother dumpling pop-up “as the cherry on top of the food explosion,” according to The Veil.

When the new taproom opens, the original Roseneath Road location will be closed to the public.

