Torchy's Tacos opening in Short Pump, first 100 customers on Wednesday get free queso for a year

When James Roehrick, managing partner of the new Torchy’s Tacos in Short Pump (11120 W. Broad St.) goes on vacation, he leaves his Torchy’s apparel at home. “When I was in Denver, four or five people were stopping me in the street a day, asking if Torchy’s was coming to their city,” he said. “It really has a cult following.”

The taco chain started in Austin, Texas, in 2006 when Mike Rypka, who grew up in Virginia, started slinging his distinctive take on tacos from a food trailer. Today, Torchy’s Tacos has more than 100 locations in 14 states. Three are finally coming to Richmond this year, starting with the Short Pump location, which opens this week. Torchys’ Tacos Carytown (3510 W. Cary St., Suite C110) is slated to open on Feb. 1 and a Chesterfield location (1315 Huguenot Road) is set for summer of 2023.

The Short Pump location officially opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. and the first 100 customers in line get a limited-edition T-shirt that entitles them to a free order of green chile queso every day for a year. “People usually start to line up around 2 a.m. the night before,” local store marketing manager Cassie Fitzgerald said.

So, why the queso craze? For starters, it’s made fresh daily, starting with between 300 and 400 pounds of tomatoes that are roasted each morning, then turned into the tangy roja salsa that’s the base for the cheesy dip. When you get your order, it’s finished with a dollop of guacamole, a sprinkle of Cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, and a drizzle of spicy diablo hot sauce. “You sacrifice your first chip to stir it all together,” market partner Dave Fitzgerald said. The result is a creamy concoction with a little heat, a citrus-cilantro bite and a deeper depth of flavor than your typical cheese dip.

That roja salsa is also popular on its own, but because it is made in-house, don’t expect flavor like salsa from a jar. “The flavor changes every couple of weeks based on the peppers we get,” Roehrick said. “The recipe doesn’t change, but the flavor is different.”

Torchy’s opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays and at 9 .m. on weekends, but the staff arrives at 6 a.m. every day to start prepping. Meats are trimmed in-house, marinated for 24 hours and rested before slicing. Cheeses are grated in-house for maximum flavor. Whether you choose flour or corn, the tortillas are made fresh as well.

So, what else should you order? The biggest menu section at Torchy’s is “Damn Good Tacos.” We started with The Trailer Park, which is the first taco Rypka created and features fried chicken, green chile peppers, lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. We tried it “Trashy” style, which means skipping the lettuce and adding queso—the creamy, crunchy, cheesy combination was definitely satisfying.

The Tipsy Chick with marinated grilled chicken, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce served on a flour tortilla with a side of bacon jam was a monthly special taco that was so frequently requested by Taco Junkies (the name given by the company to super fans who follow the tacos around the country) it became a regular menu item.

For a non-meat eaters, the fried avocado taco combines the creamy fruit with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese and lettuce and is served on a corn tortilla. There’s also a vegan Mofaux taco featuring cowboy-style Beyond Beef.

Feeling extra hungry? Ask a staff member to see the secret menu and order an Ace of Spades. It’s two flour tortillas topped with grilled jalapeno-cheddar sausage, smoked beef brisket, fried egg, green chile queso, Cotija cheese, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and cilantro.

To go with the morning opening hours, Torchy’s also serves breakfast tacos all day long. Scrambled eggs can be combined with various proteins. The Ranch Hand made with eggs, tender marinated grilled beef, cheese and diablo sauce is a hearty, satisfying day starter.

Non-taco options include burritos, salads and sides like street corn. Lil’ Nookies made with chocolate-chip cookie dough crusted with corn flakes, fried and dusted with powdered sugar are available in orders of one, three or 13 for dessert.

Dining at Torchy’s is what the management team calls “craft casual.” You place your order at the counter and receive a pager that connects to technology at your table and tells the team where to bring your order. “We like to interact with the customers,” Fitzgerald said. During our meal, staffers stopped by repeatedly to see if we needed anything or if they could remove table trash.

Each Torchy’s restaurant also has a full bar—you can sit at the bar or at four tables near it for full dining service from the bartender. Speaking of the bar, the house margarita is made with freshly squeezed lime juice and is available frozen or on the rocks. Torchy’s Paloma features tequila that’s infused in-house. All Virginia locations serve a Devil’s Juice cocktail made with Cirrus Jala-Pina infused vodka, guava, house sour mix and a Tajin rim. Torchy’s is also partnering with local breweries for special beers.

Whether it’s locally sourced drinks or giving back, community involvement is an important part of the Torchy’s model. Proceeds from the Short Pump opening as well as staff tips are being donated to Make-a-Wish Foundation. The Carytown location’s opening will support Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Each location also has its own look and feel: the Short Pump Torchy’s is clean and modern with a big “Damn Good Tacos” sign on one wall. The Carytown location will feature graffiti art and murals.

Takeout is available through the Torchy’s app with delivery coming soon. DoorDash will also be added once the restaurant is fully up and running. Before you go, join the Torchy’s Taco Junkies Rewards Club and you’ll get a free order of queso on your visit. As rewards rack up, you can earn additional free menu items as well as Torchy’s swag.

