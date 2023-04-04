Wok This Way is bringing Asian street food with a rock 'n' roll attitude to Broad Street.

Trey Owens, who is also involved with Soul Taco and JewFro, opened Wok This Way at 13 W. Broad St. in February.

The menu is Asian street food with dim sum, rice and noodle dishes.

“It’s always been a mission of mine to be diverse in all my endeavors. Wok This Way is a way to explore different cultures and try different things,” Owens said. Owens said that he fell in love with global cuisine on a trip abroad and wanted to bring it back to his hometown of Richmond.

“As a Black restauranteur, I also enjoy not being pigeonholed into one thing like soul food,” he said.

His other ventures also veer on the creative and inventive side, such as JewFro, which blends Jewish and African cuisine and has been featured in Bon Appetit magazine. And Soul Taco in Shockoe Slip, which is a fast-casual spot for Mexican dishes with a Southern twist, such as catfish or fried chicken tacos.

Wok This Way serves up several kinds of dim sum such as chili oil wontons ($10), crispy veg curry puffs ($8) and bao buns with ground lamb ($12).

Other popular items on the menu are the crispy fried green beans ($9) on the starter menu, and rice and noodle dishes such as thai red curry ($16) and thai smoked drunken noodles ($17). The bar also whips ups specialty “woktails,” such as the Singapore Sling ($12) with gin, Benedictine, Grand Marnier, cherry liqueur, pineapple juice and lime juice bitter or the Strawberry Asian Mint Mojito ($12) with rum, lime juice, club soda, strawberry and mint leaves.

Wok This Way also offers a lively happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 dim sum and $7 woktails.

Owens paired up with the LX Group (Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina, NAMA, Kabana) to launch Wok this Way, which shares a space with Switch. Wok This Way is located on the main floor, while Switch is downstairs. "Switch opens at 8 p.m. and people can flow from the restaurant into more of a nightlife club atmosphere at Switch," Owens said.

Wok This Way is open 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

PHOTOS: Wok This Way