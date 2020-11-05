Two Hearted Ale and all Bell's beer should be headed back to Richmond - for the first time in nearly 2 years

It's been nearly two years since beers such as Two Hearted Ale and Oberon Ale started disappearing from shelves and taps across Richmond and later Virginia, but now Bell’s Brewery looks like its headed back to the state.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back and we are really looking forward to working with our new partner in Richmond. To everyone who has kept in touch and waited patiently for our return, I say thank you and cheers,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery, said in a statement posted on its website.

The deal to return Bell's to Richmond isn't officially done, according to Thomas A. Lisk, an attorney for Bell’s Brewery. Lisk said both parties - Bell's and Premium Distributors of Virginia, a division of the nation’s largest beer distributor, Illinois-based Reyes Holdings - reached an agreement to stop litigation with Premium agreeing to transfer Bell's distribution contract to another company. The deal is expected to close next week.