Two more Richmond restaurants gone: Dutch & Co. and Nota Bene are closing for good

A farewell to Dutch & Company

Wise chef once said, “ If it was easy everyone would do it.”

It took us 5 months to conceptualize and build you. Young adults putting into motion their vision of dining out with the community. Inspiration and passion so deep that you don’t realize the long hours that go by as you work relentlessly to bring life into the walls you have built. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we pieced you together with recycled goods and the hard work of creative crafty people. The banquet and sugar caddies from church pews, that a church was getting rid of. The bar from old and busted pallets behind a local hardware store, and hand me down chairs. We worked with what we had, but in doing so you developed your own style and independence, and since you were into recycling we gave you cork flooring and compressed recycled paper as table tops. Ever the old soul with your vintage amber lighting, antique mirrors, and classic Richmond pressed tin ceiling, from day one it felt like you had been around for years.

Dutch & Company, named after Michelle’s family heritage and the company of the people that would work and dine with you.

We envisioned you as a casual neighborhood restaurant, a place where guests would feel comfortable to eat and drink at a reasonable price. But our ambitions were always at battle with your natural quaintness and eventually you landed somewhere between high end and casual dining. Your entire menu changed with the seasons, and over your eight year span, you evolved 32 times showcasing a piece of every talented employee that had ever left an impression on you. The only exception was one dish “the perfect egg”. Which somehow perfectly exemplified your contradictory character, simple yet complex, refined yet homely.

In your prime you exceeded expectations by winning multiple local and national awards, confident yet reserved, preferring to stay out of the limelight and focus on the relationships you had built with every guest, employee and supplier. Who was a constant reminder that it takes many talented and dedicated individuals to make a restaurant successful.

The last couple years you seemed to have found your place in the world, though we still tried to occasionally push our ambitions upon you, we began to check ourselves more often and focus on executing the more simple approach. Simple food is not easy, I think of it like the difference between playing heavy metal to a large audience vs being a solo acoustic guitarist in front of a small crowd. If you miss a note in playing both it's more noticeable in the latter. Our attention to technique had to be more precise, though we no longer felt the need to compete for status and it allowed you to truly shine in your new form. With this new approach we began to see how you could become a long standing staple in the community.

Serving guests, training employees and forging relationships for many more years to come. But as reflected on the faces of so many who have lost or who are struggling, the world changed in 2020. We attempted to adapt, but each attempt felt less like you, and the numbers never quite added up. I was unaware how heavy the day to day unknown could be. I consider us fortunate though that we were able to let go when we did, and like spring will come again bringing new life, so too will another restaurant come and bring new life to that little corner spot that you once inhabited and hopefully they will be better adapted to the changes.

We may feel that you ended before your time, but we are thankful for the time we had. Through it all, we gave you our all, and what you gave in return to everyone who walked through your doors will carry on through the lessons we learned from you, the standards as a community we achieved with you and every memory and smile we all shared within your walls.

Small businesses in a way can form characters of their own, formed by the many beautiful people within the city it is in, who help to build and keep it going for so many years. Over time it can become a representation of the people within the city, rather than the people who own it. They make cities interesting by adding diversity and we as consumers hold the ability to protect them and carry them through these tough times. If you are able please find ways to support your local businesses and thank you to each and everyone of you who carried us through the years.

Love,

Caleb & Michelle Shriver