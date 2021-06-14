Two Richmond women work to create community among women of color through nationwide brunches

“I feel like women of color need a safe space,” Mason said. “They need a space to be with each other, they need a space to be able to talk with one another and not in a combative way, like in a productive way, in a supportive way, in a familiar way. And understand that what they may be going through, they can actually relate to someone else.

"It’s not someone else, outside of our culture, telling them how things should be or what's going on, you're having these conversations with each other.”

Richmond native Shay Singleteary, 41, said she grew up with Mason and the two have been friends since meeting in the fifth grade when Mason transferred to Maymont Elementary School. She's been with the Richmond chapter since the beginning and attended several brunches. She said that the brunches have provided her with a reprieve from day-to-day life.

"I think is important to have [a chapter] in the city of Richmond because it's hard for a community of Black women to come together for anything, really, because we're so busy -- like it's work, it's your family and the kids," Singleteary said. "So to have something like this to set aside, just the Saturday or Sunday just to hang out with other Black women and fellowship with other Black women over good food. It's always a great thing to me."