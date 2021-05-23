Two years ago, Richmond's Underground Kitchen hosted $150-a-head dinners; now it has a community garden and is feeding people in need

Out of the blue, Jeffries started to go blind in her late 40s.

Sight in her right eye went first, she said, and rather quickly. That was in 2012. Then the left eye. Her doctors weren’t sure what was happening. She was suddenly unable to work and, against her family’s wishes, Jeffries moved to Richmond to get help with her blindness. She was living by herself, which meant she was still cooking for herself.

After a few years, she wanted to work again and through a senior program, she was referred to UGK in late 2020 and became its first workforce development employee.

Jeffries now spends hours each week at the Giles kitchen, prepping vegetables for the UGK soups and meals that feed hundreds of people every week. Her work area in the kitchen contains Braille stickers to help her navigate her way. She’s thankful to be working again and feels right at home in the UGK kitchen. Staff have become like her family, she said.

Jeffries is the first in a UGK workforce development program that would include training modules in basic kitchen and bakery assistance, garden and greenhouse maintenance, hospitality and service, floral design and assistance, and social media content creation. Sparks said he hopes to eventually include partnerships with local schools.