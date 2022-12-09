Uliveto opens in Secco space, Kismet Modern Indian opens in former Perch spot

More new restaurants are in the works for Richmond, including Uliveto and Kismet Modern Indian, in addition to Botanya in Carytown and Truckle Cheesemongers in the Museum District.

Uliveto, second Richmond restaurant for Gersi owners, opens in former Secco space

The third restaurant from owners Gersi Mamega and Susannah Proctor, Uliveto (325 N. Robinson St., formerly Secco) is in “quiet opening” phase. Proctor and Mamega also own two Gersi Italian restaurants, one in Richmond and one in Brooklyn, N.Y. Although Mamega developed a passion for Italian food and wine throughout his career, he is actually Albanian and his family owns olive oil farms in Albania. Uliveto’s menu provides a nod to the Mediterranean cuisine found there and the name translates to “olive grove” in Italian.

The menu is continuing to evolve and currently includes antipasti, “piccoli pesci” seafood small plates, bruschetta, pastas and entrees. On our visit, we sampled grilled clams with Calabrian chili and crunchy breadcrumbs; spaghetti with kale, celery, breadcrumbs and lots of garlic; and flourless chocolate cake. We’ll be back for keftedes grilled meatballs with mint, parsley and tzatziki, and bruschetta with kale and robiola. There’s also a selection of cocktails and a long list of Italian wine and beer.

Kismet Modern Indian opens in former Perch location in Scott’s Addition

Kismet Modern Indian opened this week in Scott’s Addition (2918 W. Broad St., formerly Perch). Kismet RVA is the second location of a casual Indian concept that started in Alexandria and is known for artful food presentation and vibrant flavors. Chef Ajay Kumar has been recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand award at sister restaurant Karma Modern Indian in Washington D.C.

Kismet RVA will be open for lunch and dinner with options ranging from butter chicken to branzino with peri-peri sauce and lemon rice. There’s also an inventive cocktail list with two alcohol-free options. We’ll be stopping in soon to try the Temple of Salt made with bourbon, green chartreuse, lime, honey, chili bitters and egg white.

Soul Taco Becomes Sear Burger

The Soul Taco location in Jackson Ward (321 N. 2nd St.) has begun a transition to Sear Burger, an employee-drive burger concept. The new menu includes ten burgers. There are classic choices like Bacon Avocado Ranch and some inventive creations like The 7-11 featuring Cool Ranch Doritos and Fanta aioli. We’re craving the French Onion topped with Gruyere, caramelized onions and French onion sauce.

There’s also a staff burger, currently Courtney’s Chopped Cheese featuring extra sharp cheddar, pickled jalapenos and caramelized onions. A portion of staff burger sales go directly to the burger creator.

Non-red-meat-eaters can choose from two turkey burgers or sub an Impossible Burger. You can also purchase a $13 burger for someone in need. The Main Street Soul Taco location will keep its original concept.

Teriyaki Madness opens this week in Midlothian

Richmond’s first location of Colorado-based Teriyaki Madness (14273 Winterview Parkway) opens this week in Midlothian. The fast-casual Asian franchise is owned by Michael Fleck of River City Diner, also in Midlothian, and his son-in-law Jared Shanks and specializes in made-to-order teriyaki bowls.