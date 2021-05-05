UPDATE: 3rd Street Diner building has new owners - and a new restaurant may be coming to the space - but 3rd Street will live on!

There's a new owner in town for one of Richmond's most iconic restaurant spaces: 3rd Street Diner.

The little restaurant at the corners of East Main and Third streets has been going strong since July 1985 when it first opened its doors as a serves-till-2 a.m. diner with a 1950s vibe. But now the building has changed hands and the restaurant is looking for new digs.

"Ya Hua Zheng & Jianwei Tang purchased the 3,928-square-foot retail building from 3rd Street LLC for $550,000 and will operate as a new restaurant," according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who handled the sale led by agent Reilly Marchant.

The transfer of 218 E. Main St. was made official April 30, according to city records — but let's circle back to the "will operate as a new restaurant" part of the release.

The new owners couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but it sounds like a new restaurant is likely for the space where generations of Richmonders have dined, imbibed, traded stories and, well ... ultimately racked up their own stories about 3rd Street, many of which came during the 24-hour portion of the restaurant's operating years, I imagine.