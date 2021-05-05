UPDATE: 3rd Street Diner building has new owners - and a new restaurant may be coming to the space - but 3rd Street will live on!

There's a new owner in town for one of Richmond's most iconic restaurant spaces: 3rd Street Diner.
The little restaurant at the corners of East Main and Third streets has been going strong since July 1985 when it first opened its doors as a serves-till-2 a.m. diner with a 1950s vibe. But now the building has changed hands and the restaurant is looking for new digs.
"Ya Hua Zheng & Jianwei Tang purchased the 3,928-square-foot retail building from 3rd Street LLC for $550,000 and will operate as a new restaurant," according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who handled the sale led by agent Reilly Marchant.
The transfer of 218 E. Main St. was made official April 30, according to city records — but let's circle back to the "will operate as a new restaurant" part of the release.
The new owners couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but it sounds like a new restaurant is likely for the space where generations of Richmonders have dined, imbibed, traded stories and, well ... ultimately racked up their own stories about 3rd Street, many of which came during the 24-hour portion of the restaurant's operating years, I imagine.
But 3rd Street Diner — the brand and the restaurant will live on — says operating partner Houston Scott. Scott said the owners are scouting for a new, nearby location to move the iconic restaurant and hope to be able to share a location soon.
Scott has been working with the restaurant on and off since 2015 and said he knows well how beloved and memorable to space is.
"Everyone has a 3rd Street memory," Scott said. "Not all of them good, but it was a place where lawyers and doctors could come for lunch during the day, blue collar people would come in for a drink in the evening and then an overnight, nocturnal crowd."
Scott said the new location will keep the same vibe as the original location, and possibly bring back the 24-hour operation. And the restaurant is currently operating from a satellite location to honor catering contracts and boxed lunches it provides for long-term care facilities.
But in the meantime, I want to hear your 3rd Street stories. We may publish any that won't get us sued. Send them to kpeifer@richmond.com.
Correction: A previous version of this story said 3rd Street Diner restaurant had sold. The sale was for the building-only.
