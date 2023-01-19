Update: Alchemy Coffee changes closure plans

Update: Alchemy Coffee announced that there is a change to the coffee shop's closure plans at the end of the month.

The Broad Street coffee shop posted to social media that Bobby Kruger, co-owner of Scott’s Addition winery Brambly Park, intends to step in and take over the space, pending approval from VCU's real estate arm, which owns the building.

Original story posted Jan. 6:

Popular coffee shop Alchemy Coffee announced on social media that it will be closing at the end of the month.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our beloved coffee shop. After much consideration, we have decided to close our doors for good at the end of this month,” the owners posted on social media.

Located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Campus, Alchemy Coffee at 814 W. Broad St. has been a popular spot for students, professors and young professionals looking for single drip coffee.

Alchemy Coffee started as a mobile trailer in 2012, before settling into permanent digs on West Broad Street.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our customers over the years, and we will cherish the memories and friendships we have made. Thank you for your understanding and for being a part of our journey,” the owners posted.

Alchemy Coffee’s final day of service will be Jan. 29.

The owners plan to sell everything in the shop, including the coffee trailer. The shop is asking anyone who is interested in buying and taking over the entire business to direct message the company on Facebook.

***

The Feed Store, a roadside barbecue joint in Goochland County, also announced it is closing.

“We have a bittersweet announcement to make. We are closing The Feed Store. We have been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades, and have decided it’s time for a change. We are so grateful for your support and friendship, and will truly miss so many of you,” the owners posted to Instagram.

The restaurant “may do one last Saturday,” according to its website.

Adam Hall, the former chef of Saison, and his wife, Sara Kerfoot, opened the quaint barbecue restaurant off Route 250 a few years ago.

Justin Lo, the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s dining critic, described Hall’s food at The Feed Store “as amazing as ever.”

Lo described his ribs and pulled pork “as some of the best I’ve ever had. The tufts of pork shoulder are damp with eastern Carolina vinegar that, together with the smoke, saturates the meat as thoroughly as some red wine and cigar ash flung onto a shag carpet.”

Many restaurants have cited closures due to effects of the pandemic, inflation, staffing shortages and the challenges of serving customers in a changing market.