UPDATE: Peter Chang named finalist for 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards

Peter Chang has been named a finalist in the outstanding chef category for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards, considered to be the nation’s most prestigious restaurant industry and culinary award program.

The five finalists for outstanding chef are:

Reem Assil, Reem's, Oakland and San Francisco, Ca.

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, Ga.

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, Va. and Md.

Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago, Ill.

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle, Wash.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Original story Feb. 24, 2022:

In 2016, Chang was named a finalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic in the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Chang is known for his Sichuan-inspired entrées with hot and numbing spices such as shredded tofu skin, Szechuan-style hot pots and dry fried eggplant, to name just a few.

The China-born chef has a legendary status in Virginia; he cooked for dignitaries in China and was once called the perfect chef by a food writer for The Washingtonian.

For more info on Peter Chang’s restaurants, visit peterchangrestaurant.com/ index.html.

