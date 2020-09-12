UPDATE: Virginia ABC now says restaurant owners can request reduced annual fees when based on seating

At Max’s, for example, its bill was around $1,430 for full capacity, seating over 150, with another $600 for their one/off premise license. But under current occupancy guidelines, they can only safely seat up to 70 people, which would cut their bill in half. Further, ABC has allowed all restaurants to offer off-premise service during the pandemic at no cost - a $300 fee - that Max's was charged for.

“The state has asked us to decrease our occupancy but is sending us a bill for full occupancy,” Kincaid said. “ABC is a state agency. They’re aware of the state occupancy guidelines, so I thought they would have sent me a bill for less.”

Kincaid flagged ABC, which said it's sending out an agent to do a site inspection. But if she hadn’t, she would have had to pay full price, and she wasn't aware that ABC had a policy that allowed her to do so.

With the pandemic, Max’s on Broad was closed for five months, Tarrant’s Café was closed for four months, Bar Solita has been closed for six months and is finally reopening Friday.

"We were closed for six months [at Bar Solita]. I’d think they’d give us six months of the license back, but I was told that wasn’t going to happen," Kincaid said. Being closed for six months, she said the restaurant lost about $850,000 in revenue.