UPDATED: Richmond restaurant patios that are heated and covered for winter

Baby, it's cold outside, but as the pandemic still rages, experts still say the best way to dine out at restaurants is to dine outside. Even in winter.

And restaurants in Richmond and the surrounding counties have been doing their best to accommodate diners and health officials to create safe, socially- distanced, outdoor dining spaces - with heat. Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority and local governments have attempted to relax and streamline patio permit processes - and restaurants have been trying to get their hands on patio coverings and heaters to winterize the spaces.