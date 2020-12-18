UPDATED: Richmond restaurant patios that are heated and covered for winter

Baby, it's cold outside, but as the pandemic still rages, experts still say the best way to dine out at restaurants is to dine outside. Even in winter.
And restaurants in Richmond and the surrounding counties have been doing their best to accommodate diners and health officials to create safe, socially- distanced, outdoor dining spaces - with heat. Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority and local governments have attempted to relax and streamline patio permit processes - and restaurants have been trying to get their hands on patio coverings and heaters to winterize the spaces.
In the words of Richmond Times-Dispatch dining critic Justin Lo: "For now, with restaurant dining completely upended by the pandemic, the option of dining outdoors in any capacity feels like a blessing for everyone involved. And the best any of us can do is persevere — to don our warmest coats, our chunkiest sweaters, our longest long johns, and our thickest socks and simply order the stiffest drinks on the menu."
Many local restaurants are still waiting for their heaters to arrive (turns out, there's a demand), so we'll keep updating this list as long as we're able to. To add your restaurant patio to the list, email kpeifer@richmond.com. But for now, here's what we know:
Covered and heated patios around town
Carytown / The Fan
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W. Main St.
Burger Bach
3426 W. Cary St.
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W. Cary St.
East Coast Provisions
3411 W. Cary St.
The Fancy Biscuit
1831 W. Cary St.
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St.
Gersi
805 N. Davis Ave.
The Mantu
10 S. Thompson St.
New York Deli
2920 W. Cary St.
Pizza and Beer of Richmond
2553 W. Cary St.
Sabai
2727 W. Broad St.
Sen Organic
2901 W. Cary St.
Sticky Rice (heaters-only)
2232 W. Main St.
Southside / Chesterfield
Charred Swift Creek
13451 Hull Street Road
Little Nickel
4702 Forest Hill Ave.
The Hard Shell
11400 W. Huguenot Road
Laura Lee's (heaters-only)
3410 Semmes Ave.
The Pitts BBQ Joint (closed for winter break)
2220 Broad Rock Blvd.
Southbound
3036 Stony Point Road
Toast Winterfield
3730 Winterfield Road #100
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Road
Scott’s Addition:
Boulevard Burger and Brew
1300 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Brambly Park
1708 Belleville St.
Brenner Pass
3200 Rockbridge St., #100
Lucky AF
3103 W. Leigh St.
Lunch. Supper!
1215 Summit Ave.
Longoven
2939 W. Clay St.
Perch
2918 W. Broad St.
River City Roll
939 Myers Street
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Road
Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar
1401 Roseneath Road
Church Hill
Alewife
3120 E. Marshall St.
Grisette
3119 E. Marshall St.
The Hill Café
2800 E. Broad St
Union Market
2306 Jefferson Ave.
Short Pump / West End
Bartizan
4035 Whittall Way
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave.
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W. Broad St
The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant
11055 Three Chopt Road
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
3601-A Cox Road
Portico Restaurant
12506 River Road
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St.
Shagbark
4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.
Tazza Kitchen Short Pump
3332 Pump Road
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd.
Wong’s Tacos
201 A Maltby Blvd.
Downtown / Shockoes / Jackson Ward
Hot Chick
7 N .17th St.
Lillie Pearl (heaters-only)
416 E Grace St.
Parterre (temporarily closed for winter)
100 E. Franklin St.
Restaurant Adarra
618 N. 1st St.
(804) 649-6321
