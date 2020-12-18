 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Richmond restaurant patios that are heated and covered for winter
UPDATED: Richmond restaurant patios that are heated and covered for winter

Baby, it's cold outside, but as the pandemic still rages, experts still say the best way to dine out at restaurants is to dine outside. Even in winter.

And restaurants in Richmond and the surrounding counties have been doing their best to accommodate diners and health officials to create safe, socially- distanced, outdoor dining spaces - with heat. Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority and local governments have attempted to relax and streamline patio permit processes - and restaurants have been trying to get their hands on patio coverings and heaters to winterize the spaces. 

In the words of Richmond Times-Dispatch dining critic Justin Lo: "For now, with restaurant dining completely upended by the pandemic, the option of dining outdoors in any capacity feels like a blessing for everyone involved. And the best any of us can do is persevere — to don our warmest coats, our chunkiest sweaters, our longest long johns, and our thickest socks and simply order the stiffest drinks on the menu."

Many local restaurants are still waiting for their heaters to arrive (turns out, there's a demand), so we'll keep updating this list as long as we're able to. To add your restaurant patio to the list, email kpeifer@richmond.com. But for now, here's what we know:

Covered and heated patios around town

Carytown / The Fan

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W. Main St.

Burger Bach

3426 W. Cary St.

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W. Cary St.

East Coast Provisions

3411 W. Cary St.

The Fancy Biscuit

1831 W. Cary St.

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St.

Gersi

805 N. Davis Ave.

The Mantu

10 S. Thompson St.

New York Deli

2920 W. Cary St.

Pizza and Beer of Richmond

2553 W. Cary St.

Sabai

2727 W. Broad St.

Sen Organic

2901 W. Cary St.

Sticky Rice (heaters-only)

2232 W. Main St.

Southside / Chesterfield

Charred Swift Creek

13451 Hull Street Road

Little Nickel

4702 Forest Hill Ave.

The Hard Shell

11400 W. Huguenot Road

Laura Lee's (heaters-only)

3410 Semmes Ave.

The Pitts BBQ Joint (closed for winter break)

2220 Broad Rock Blvd.

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Road

Toast Winterfield

3730 Winterfield Road #100

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Road

Scott’s Addition:

Boulevard Burger and Brew

1300 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Brambly Park

1708 Belleville St.

Brenner Pass

3200 Rockbridge St., #100

Lucky AF

3103 W. Leigh St.

Lunch. Supper!

1215 Summit Ave.

Longoven

2939 W. Clay St.

Perch

2918 W. Broad St.

River City Roll

939 Myers Street

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Road

Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar

1401 Roseneath Road

Church Hill

Alewife

3120 E. Marshall St.

Grisette

3119 E. Marshall St.

The Hill Café

2800 E. Broad St

Union Market

2306 Jefferson Ave.

Short Pump / West End

Bartizan

4035 Whittall Way

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave.

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W. Broad St

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

11055 Three Chopt Road

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

3601-A Cox Road

Portico Restaurant

12506 River Road

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St.

Shagbark

4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.

Tazza Kitchen Short Pump

3332 Pump Road

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd.

Wong’s Tacos

201 A Maltby Blvd.

Downtown / Shockoes / Jackson Ward

Hot Chick

7 N .17th St.

Lillie Pearl (heaters-only)

416 E Grace St.

Parterre (temporarily closed for winter)

100 E. Franklin St.

Restaurant Adarra

618 N. 1st St.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

