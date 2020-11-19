Updated: Stoney hires Richmond chef and restaurateur Jason Alley to be restaurant and city liaison

But now Alley is leaving the restaurant side — at least for the rest of the year — to help the city understand the needs of its small-business owners, as well as to help the small-business owners understand the resources that are available to them from the city, such as its recent small-business grant program.

“When you talk to a lot of restaurant and business owners about the city, there’s that visceral reaction [that the city is bad],” Alley said. “[The city] recognized that there’s a disconnect.”

Alley said that more than anything, he’s hopeful he can be helpful in his new role — to both business owners and City Hall.

“I hope I can make suggestions that can benefit restaurants or eliminate barriers,” Alley said, noting that he’s working on recommendations for temporary outdoor patios and parklets, as well as communication efficiencies. And the city said Alley will be working with multiple departments at City Hall, including Economic Development, Public Works and the mayor’s office.

His office desk — the first for a man who’s been cooking professionally since he was a teenager — is in Public Works. It’s a cubicle, in fact, where the lifelong restaurant worker can be found between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., his packed lunch tucked beside him.