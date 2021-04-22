Updated: Virginia restaurants can open their bars for the first time in more than a year - but many won't. Not yet.

"Where we can seat people at the bar safely, we’re going to seat them immediately," said Chris Staples, director of marketing for the group.

In some cases, Staples said, the restaurant will push tables up against the bar to maximize seating. In others, to keep enough distance between the bar seats and existing tables, such as at Wong Gonzales in downtown Richmond - customers will find traditional bar seating - with 6 feet between parties.

Staples said the group empowered the general managers at each restaurant to figure out what works best for the individual restaurant, which in some cases involves getting bar seating out of storage where it's been to discourage customers from using it; in others, the bar has been used to stage takeout orders, which are still strong, so GMs will have to find another spot in the restaurant to use. But the hope, Staples, said, was that all of EAT restaurants, which includes Foo Dog, Fat Dragon, Boulevard Burger and Brew and Osaka - would have bar seating set up by Thursday evening.

"This is big," he said. "It's getting back to normal, and that in and of itself is a kind of tiny little miracle."

