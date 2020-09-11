Virginia ABC is reporting record profits, but Richmond restaurant owners are still paying full fees - even when based on seating capacity

"We were closed for six months [at Bar Solita]. I’d think they’d give us six months of the license back, but I was told that wasn’t going to happen," Kincaid said. Being closed for six months, she said the restaurant lost about $850,000 in revenue.

Other restaurant owners have also taken notice of the full-price bills.

Michelle Williams, co-owner of The Richmond Restaurant Group, which owns and operates several local restaurants including The Daily Kitchen & Bar, The Hard Shell Café and The Hill Café, among others, said her restaurants are still operating at between 30-60% of their pre-COVID occupancy, including the patios and temporary patio space. They too are also paying for full liquor licenses on seats they cannot use.

“It would be nice [to get a refund], but ultimately its pennies on a problem that requires hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix,” Williams said.

Sales at local restaurants haven’t returned to their pre-COVID numbers and restaurants are trying to recoup losses from being closed for months. And the leisure and hospitality sector have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, with employment down 22.5% from a year ago, according to recent statistics by Virginia Employment Commission.

“We are hopeful that the ABC and General Assembly will do the right thing and refund us some of the cost and continue to look at the process as COVID continues to negatively affect all of us,” Williams said.