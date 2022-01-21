Virginia ABC stores to open at noon starting Monday due to COVID-19

Starting Monday, all Virginia ABC stories will start opening at noon due to COVID-19 and staffing issues. The change will affect all 395 ABC stores in Virginia.

The change in hours is due to COVID-19 impacting retail staff either through exposures or the need to quarantine.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” CEO Travis Hill said in a statement. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

Store closing times will remain the same.

All store employees are required to wear face masks. Customers are encouraged to also wear face masks when shopping in an ABC store.

Customers can also place orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery.

As for how long the change will last, ABC said, "Future decisions related to ABC store operations will be made with guidance from these official sources and implemented on a case-by-case basis."