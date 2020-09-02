Virginia ABC surpasses $1 billion in sales again, up by almost $120M - despite a 19% loss of restaurant sales

The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority announced Wednesday retails sales of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2020 - a near $120 million increase from the previous year and the second year in a row the liquor monopoly surpassed $1 billion in sales.

As the agency adapted to the pandemic, the switch to online ordering helped bolster its sales, with an average of 419 orders coming through per day at the end of July.

ABC also implemented curbside pickup at 370 stores across the state and offered shipping for the first time in Suffolk. Sunday sales, according to an agency statement, also increased by almost 20%.

But the boost came at a cost of a pandemic that shuttered licensed establishments - that is, restaurants - and shattered the distilled spirits industry. ABC loosened regulatory restrictions to provide delivery and takeout of alcoholic beverages and expanded the ability for restaurants to expand their patio access as cities entered Phase One.

Even with this, licensee sales dropped by 19%. The majority of Virginia ABC's sale increases stemmed from retail customers taking alcohol home. Retail sales were up by 18%