Virginia restaurant and hotel group gets $132K state grant for job board, training program

Virginia's hospitality association is launching a jobs board and training program to help Richmond-area restaurant and hotel industries recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association received a $132,500 state grant, part of $6.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday to help the state's recovery. GO Virginia is a business-led, government-funded, regional economic development group. The grant will fund the Virginia Restaurant and Hotel Workforce COVID Recovery and Upskilling Program in the state's Region 4, which includes the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, and the city of Richmond.

Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues were economically devastated by the temporary closures and social distancing necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19; and right now staffing is one of the biggest challenges impeding recovery, according to Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, which represents the state's restaurant and hotel industries.

There are nearly 5,000 restaurant industry jobs alone in the region right now and the jobs board will help connect prospective employers and employees.