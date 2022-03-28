Virginia's number one doughnut vendor, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen, shuts down until further notice

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Richmond's family run, fresh doughnut food truck — is shutting down its operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook.

Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator as the two devote themselves to a new cause.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen has been a staple in the community since 2011 as the Mennonite family started to pop up with handmade confections at local farmer's markets. They ran the business for nearly 10 years until Miller and Amaya's took the reins between 2016 - 2017 after the family moved to Pennsylvania to take care of an ailing family member.

Under their leadership, their desserts claimed the state's top doughnut award in 2021 by Food and Wine magazine.

The two inherited the food truck after returning from a mission trip in Nicaragua, the owners wrote on Facebook. Now, Miller and Amaya have decided to go on another mission trip.

Miller and his family have plans to be the administrators for a Pastors Discipleship Center in the outskirts of the capital, Managua and are leaving in June 2022. Amaya and his family plan to be the administrator of a clinic in northern part of Nicaragua are leaving this year.

As their plans move forward, they decided it was best for the business to find someone else to take over the Yoder family's namesake business. Their search for a new owner and operator began in October of last year and it has been a lengthy process, the company's statement read.