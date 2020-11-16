WATCH NOW: Sous Casa selling ready-made Thanksgiving bowls with hopes of donating more for needy people and families

Sous Casa Chef and Owner Jim Hamilton started the eatery, which operates out of Hatch Kitchen RVA, a commercial kitchen in South Richmond with a focus on startup food businesses, in March, though it took off in earnest in June. Sous Casa specializes in a variety of burritos and hearty bowls - including meaty and vegan, and also breakfast - and the foods are shipped to customers frozen and ready to heat and eat.

A former chef that toured with bands, Hamilton said the pandemic grounded him. A food pop-up was always something he'd been thinking about - he's worked at Richmond establishments like Millie's and Kuba Kuba - and the pandemic seemed a natural time to get it going, particularly with so many people in need.

Hamilton said they're committed to providing 300 donated Thanksgiving bowls, but hope to reach at least 1,000 or more with the community's help.

Anj McClain, operations director, said working with the nonprofit partners has always been part of Sous Casa's mission, not just for the holidays. The website tallies more than 5,600 burritos donated thus far.

"We started in the midst of the pandemic," McClain said, "but we quickly realized how lucky we were."

Donating meals to those in need, she added, is "the least we can do to give back."