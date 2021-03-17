 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day 2021 - a return to a sort of normal after a very long year
20210318_MET_STPAT_AWE02

Tori Pakurar pours a Clurichaun's Clover SMASH Ale with Honey, a new beer released at the Dancing Kilt Brewery in Chester for St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A Clurichaun is a cousin to the leprechaun.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

A lot can change in a year. On St. Patrick's Day 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a ban on public gatherings of 10 or more people, including in restaurants and breweries. Many restaurants opted to close entirely for dine-in service the same day.

O’Toole’s Restaurant and Pub on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond has been a popular Irish pub spot in Richmond since 1966, throwing legendary St. Patrick’s Day celebrations including a traditional Irish wake with a full day of music, bagpipes and family festivities. But last year, the restaurant canceled its festivities and closed at 2 p.m.

This year, the party was back on at O'Toole's - socially distanced and adhering to current COVID-19 guidelines - thanks to declining cases in Virginia and ramped-up vaccination efforts.

Festivities across the Richmond area are signs of a slow return to normal after what has been, for most, a very long year.

