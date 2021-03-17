WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day 2021 - a return to a sort of normal after a very long year

A lot can change in a year. On St. Patrick's Day 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a ban on public gatherings of 10 or more people, including in restaurants and breweries. Many restaurants opted to close entirely for dine-in service the same day.

O’Toole’s Restaurant and Pub on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond has been a popular Irish pub spot in Richmond since 1966, throwing legendary St. Patrick’s Day celebrations including a traditional Irish wake with a full day of music, bagpipes and family festivities. But last year, the restaurant canceled its festivities and closed at 2 p.m.

This year, the party was back on at O'Toole's - socially distanced and adhering to current COVID-19 guidelines - thanks to declining cases in Virginia and ramped-up vaccination efforts.