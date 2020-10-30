'We just can't do it. It's been seven months': F.W. Sullivan's restaurant in the Fan closes for good after 11 years

In the week that F.W. Sullivan’s would have celebrated 11 years, the Fan District bar and restaurant officially announced it was closing for good - seven months after the last time it opened on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“Unfortunately, Sully’s doesn’t work in any way shape or form in this age of social distancing,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We wish we could have one more last call and sing you out with Sinatra like we did at the end of so many amazing nights.”

At least 30 restaurants in the Richmond area have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. Industry experts say there are more to come.

With cases projected to spike and restrictions expected to tighten, F.W. Sullivan’s owner Jake Crocker said there was no other option.

“It’s kind of hard to operate a bar when you can’t use your bar,” Crocker said. “We just can’t do it. It’s been seven months. In a blink of an eye, it’ll be a year … there was absolutely nothing we could do.”

COVID restrictions statewide include closing off restaurant bars to limit spread, meaning bartenders or staff can’t hand drinks over the bar top and people can’t congregate around the area.