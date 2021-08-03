'We just want to get ahead of this variant': Hungry? Bring your vax card - some Richmond eateries asking patrons to show proof

It's a day-by-day issue, Wieckmann said, and changes are likely given that their venues offer both indoor and outdoor dining and state and national health guidelines are in flux.

"We're hoping this won't cause an issue - it's really just to keep our staff and our patrons safe," Wieckmann said. She said she expects that some patrons will forget their vaccination cards or won't be used to carrying them around. She said at the moment, vaccinations aren't required for entry to the restaurants, provided those who are unvaccinated follow the mask rules. The policies are effective immediately.

Not everyone will like that, she said, but "we're prepared to stick to our policy should someone fight it."

Last week, on Friday, Longoven announced by social media that patrons will be required to show proof of vaccinations for indoor and outdoor dining starting Aug. 1.

"Navigating the current situation as the pandemic changes is no easy task, but as from the beginning the physical and mental health of our staff, families, guests and community are paramount," the post read, in part. "Thanks to everyone for your understanding and patience. Our hope is that this is temporary and that the optimism of these past few months prevails."