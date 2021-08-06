'We set them up for success as best we can': Indie Chefs Week in Richmond this week for a 'chef-focused' experience

Alex Bobadilla carefully placed the block of crispy pork belly on the plate atop a swirl of mole Amarillo, then sprinkled puffed amaranth on top. A single hibiscus pickled pearl onion lay next to the pork, its purplish hue a bright contrast to the russet sauce and the meat. With an artist’s touch, he plucked fresh cilantro leaves one by one with tweezers and gingerly placed them on top.
Bobadilla told a story on this plate. The velvety yet complex mole sauce so ubiquitous to Mexican family meals spoke to his origins, as did the amaranth, the tiny seeds that he ate often as a child in sticky candies made with honey.
Thursday night’s event at Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition featured Bobadilla and a host of other chefs both local and otherwise and kicked off a four-day chef’s experience called Indie Chefs Week, put on by Indie Chefs Community. In all, 19 chefs are participating in the experience, which included 10-course, ticketed dining events Thursday and Friday nights, as well as the sold-out, grand finale event Sunday.
All events take place at Brenner Pass.
The food looks like art and the wine flows. The guest experience is interactive, as chefs present their dishes and then walk around and talk about them and mingle.
For the chefs who’ve been invited to participate, ICC represents a chance to show off their skills, to learn from others and bond with other like-minded people in a non-competitive environment — maybe even catch up on much-needed sleep.
As guests oohed and aahed over dish after dish Thursday night and attentive servers refilled wine glasses, through the swinging doors leading into the kitchen, the chef team led by Brenner Pass Owner Brittanny Anderson worked methodically down to the littlest details. They tasted sauces and added dashes of this and that. When Anderson announced last-minute guest allergies, a few were prompted to switch gears altogether from their menu and come up with dishes on the fly.
It’s another day in the life of a chef, a tough job even before a worldwide pandemic threw it into a tailspin.
Their hearts and souls were on those plates.
***
In 2013, Indie Chefs Community started in Texas at an Austin restaurant where ICC owner Grover Smith was general manager. It was successful enough that Smith was tasked with taking it outside of Texas and over the next few years, ICC grew and spread across the country.
Sitting outside under a tent at Brenner Pass earlier this week, Smith, who lives in Houston, recalled that those early years were sparked by what he saw as a national movement around food, thanks largely to social media. Cities and towns outside of big metropolitan areas across the country were being recognized as food destinations, he said. Part of that shift came from — and led to — chefs with weighty lineages in prominent restaurants returning to their hometowns to open eateries of all kinds.
The food industry buzzed and ICC was a way to highlight its existing and rising stars — but in a respectable way.
In other words, “the opposite of the food festival,” Smith said.
For years, Smith said, as food became trendy and the popularity of food festivals grew, those experiences were often at the expense of the chefs they were meant to showcase.
“They’re very predatory,” Smith said of festivals and similar events. The expectation for many, he said, is that “you’re in a field, under a tent, serving cold food [but] it’s not really representative of what you do in your kitchens.”
Plus, “a lot of the time you’re asked to do it at your own costs or at least supplement it in some way,” he said. The idea was that chefs would reap financial benefits from the exposure, he said — benefits that never materialize.
ICC, on the other hand, is a four- or five-day “chef-focused” event that’s built entirely around them. Chefs’ expenses are paid for during the entire trip — hotel and airfare for those coming from out of town, as well as outings and meals that expose chefs to the host cities. Each event usually runs Wednesday or Thursday to Sunday and chefs cook only twice during that time. That, and all the chefs have those Saturdays off.
It’s a tongue-in-cheek gesture — chefs typically never have Saturdays off.
ICC is funded largely through its ticketed events. In Richmond, for example, ticket prices ranged from $215 to $295 per person.
But ICC is more than just an expense-paid opportunity for chefs to relax and show off their skills — it’s good for their well-being, Smith said.
The restaurant world “is an isolating industry,” Smith said, largely because chefs “think of each other as competitors — they’re not really sharing best practices or advocating for each other or just being honest” about issues that face many, like mental health, substance abuse and long-existing workplace challenges.
The pandemic has added another layer of stress, but even without it, running a restaurant is daunting, Smith said. Workweeks of 80 to 90 hours, he said, and no work-life balance. Self-care — even eating and sleeping — is put on the back burner for the success of the restaurant and it’s an environment for many that leads to substance or drug abuse.
“What you end up doing is supplementing your business with your own personal human capital,” he said. “You work yourself to death.”
ICC works to “break down those walls and take [chefs] out of those silos and foster those conversations,” Smith said, while at the same time, providing an opportunity for chefs who may not be able to financially afford to travel and meet other chefs.
The irony of the food industry, he said, is that while it’s become more popular and many chefs achieve pseudo-celebrity status in their local markets, “they’re often in the worst situations.”
“They’re barely paying themselves, surviving off the food out of their own kitchens,” he said. The pandemic’s toll on staff shortages means owners are digging even deeper these days, and “it takes a toll on you over time.”
As he spoke, Richmond’s Anderson listened and nodded. In addition to Brenner, she also owns Metzger Bar & Butchery. She’s been an ICC participant and ever since, champions the organization because she understands the benefits. Many of her best friends, she said, she met through ICC.
“It’s not a glamorous job — it’s perceived that way because we put on a party every night,” Anderson said. “We’re putting on a show and [guests] come on special occasions so its special — that’s when we all get to be together.”
But “you do really have to love it [because] you’re not gonna get rich doing it,” she said. Through ICC she found friendship and business allies.
Restaurant owners don’t work in offices, “we’re not with a group of people who do the same thing as us,” she said. “In our town, we’re lucky to have a community of chefs who communicate but we’re all very different, so it’s been really nice for me to get to meet chefs” from elsewhere.
That, and “when you have a group of people like that altogether, you have a little bit of power,” she said. “It’s helpful for your career [because] you grow together.”
For Smith, the last year has sparked some much-needed reflection about ICC and its role in breaking stereotypes about who’s in the kitchen. In an industry long dominated by white men, Smith said ICC is making an effort to be more inclusive. For the last four years, 40% of ICC chefs have been women, though he admitted there’s more work to do in reaching people of color.
Anderson said during an ICC event several years ago in Houston, “I met 12 female chefs in one day — that’s more than I ever met in my life.”
She said ICC not only connects her with other women, but allows the collective group to talk to their male counterparts about the issues facing women in kitchens.
“It’s really inspiring — we’re all learning from each other,” she said.
***
For some guests in attendance Thursday night, they’d waited 15 months for their tasty morsels.
This is ICC’s second stint in Richmond; the first was in 2018. This week’s event was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but COVID-19 interfered. In town this week are chefs from all backgrounds — those who have restaurants and others who don’t, sous chefs to bakers.
In addition to Anderson, who cooked along with her team, Thursday night’s line-up included Bobadilla, who’s opening his first venture — Sincero — inside Hatch Local, a food hall under construction in Manchester opening this fall. Other local faces included Metzger’s Carson Bledsoe and Alewife’s Bobo Catoe.
Alongside them were chefs from coast to coast: Washington, D.C.’s Opie Crooks of No Goodbyes, and Tim Ma of Lucky Danger; Avishar Barua with Service Bar in Columbus, Ohio; and from California, Nelson German of Sobre Mesa in Oakland and Sasha Piligian of May Microbakery in Los Angeles.
While they cooked Thursday night, the other half of the chef line-up had the night off to dine at Metzger. The groups switched for Friday — the second group cooked and the first group had the night off. They all have off Saturday, where they’ll be treated to lunch at Merrior, the tasting room of the Rappahannock Oyster Company, along with swimming and oyster boating. They’ll be treated to dinner prepared by a surprise chef.
The entire group will cook together for Sunday’s grand finale event.
Bobadilla worked for Anderson at Brenner Pass but now is solely working on opening Sincero, a casual joint that’ll feature traditional Mexican food and flavors that he grew up eating. His mother is from Mexico and his father is Guatemalan — those influences play heavily into his menus.
His plated dish on Thursday night included some elements that he’ll offer at Sincero, like the mole and the pork belly.
By the time Anderson raised a glass back in the kitchen with her chefs, about 10 minutes before the night got underway, Bobadilla said the group was already beginning to gel.
“It’s a pretty tight group back there,” he said. He was looking forward to gleaning as much as he could from others who’ve already opened their own restaurants. Sincero is his first venture. Since leaving Brenner Pass and to this point, he’s been selling his food through pop-ups at places like local breweries.
It’s scary, Bobadilla admitted. He worries if COVID-19 will shut things down before they really get started.
But “there are other people who have gone through that same obstacle back there right now,” he said, gesturing toward the busy Brenner Pass kitchen. “I’ve already gotten...advice from someone that I didn’t know until a couple of hours ago.”
The spirit is congenial, not competitive.
“Camaraderie is the word,” he said. “I don’t think anyone wants to compete with anyone here.” As he spoke, tabletop candles were lit, water glasses filled and wine bottles placed at the ready. Plates clinked as they were stacked back in the kitchen and chef banter floated into the dining room.
“At the end of the day, we all do the exact same thing,” Bobadilla said of his restaurant peers. “It’s just trying to do it better every single day.”
