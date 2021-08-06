'We set them up for success as best we can': Indie Chefs Week in Richmond this week for a 'chef-focused' experience

The food industry buzzed and ICC was a way to highlight its existing and rising stars — but in a respectable way.

In other words, “the opposite of the food festival,” Smith said.

For years, Smith said, as food became trendy and the popularity of food festivals grew, those experiences were often at the expense of the chefs they were meant to showcase.

“They’re very predatory,” Smith said of festivals and similar events. The expectation for many, he said, is that “you’re in a field, under a tent, serving cold food [but] it’s not really representative of what you do in your kitchens.”

Plus, “a lot of the time you’re asked to do it at your own costs or at least supplement it in some way,” he said. The idea was that chefs would reap financial benefits from the exposure, he said — benefits that never materialize.

ICC, on the other hand, is a four- or five-day “chef-focused” event that’s built entirely around them. Chefs’ expenses are paid for during the entire trip — hotel and airfare for those coming from out of town, as well as outings and meals that expose chefs to the host cities. Each event usually runs Wednesday or Thursday to Sunday and chefs cook only twice during that time. That, and all the chefs have those Saturdays off.