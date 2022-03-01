Westray’s Finest ice cream finds a permanent home in the Fan

Westray Paul grew up in Midlothian, went to Eastern Carolina University to study construction management and then got a job with a general contractor in Washington, D.C. He tried the 9-to-5 gig, but something didn’t feel right. “I looked down the tunnel and just couldn’t see doing this forever,” he says. “I wanted to unplug.”

So, he quit and found himself in New York working on a Van Leuween ice cream truck one summer in New York City. He tried to return to a more serious career, coming back to Richmond and enrolling in urban planning graduate school, but he couldn’t get ice cream out of his head. He ended up stopping the program and moving back to Washington, where he got a job at an ice cream shop so he could learn how to make the frozen treat himself and eventually completed an ice-cream-making course through Penn State.

In 2014, he opened his first ice cream truck in Washington and was selling ice cream there while coming back to Richmond to work events — and then the pandemic hit. “This was before ice cream was all the rage,” he says. “I didn’t realize I was going to become part of a trend.”

As people gathered less, Paul pivoted to taking his truck to Richmond suburbs, like the one where he grew up, in the summer, but he also began to think about his next steps. “It’s a lot better when you open a physical location,” he says. “You become part of the community.”

The lease at 214 N. Lombardy St., formerly the home of Ever Better, became available, and Paul jumped on it. That college degree is being put to use as he renovates the space to produce and store his ice cream alongside designing a fresh café. His goal is to build a casual, cozy hangout space where people can just relax: “You’ll get the sensation of ‘ahhhhhhhh,’” he says. His goal is to open in late March or early April.

At the shop, you’ll be able to try Westray’s Finest flavors, such as Paul’s favorite Madagascar Vanilla along with more inventive blends, like Cookie Clockout: double chocolate cookie with swirls of peanut butter ripple. “I bartend at New York Deli in winters, and when I clock out after a long shift, I just want to relax with some cookie ice cream,” Paul says about the name.

Another popular flavor is Gold Rush, which features honeycomb ice cream with dark fudge ripples. Paul is also churning up some partnership flavors like Hot Honeyed Cornbread, which includes a kick from local AR’s Hot Southern Honey. He’s also working on packaging for retail store sales.

Along with the ice cream, Westray’s Finest will serve coffee drinks, other beverages and pastries for a broader year-round crowd. There’s a walk-up window where neighborhood residents can pop by for a pick-me-up or light breakfast on their way to work or for a cold treat on hot summer evenings. The window will close midday for café service, and the trucks will still be available for special events. www.westraysfinest.com