Happy Cinco de Mayo, RVA!

While the fifth of May technically celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862, it has become a widely embraced celebration of Mexican heritage and culture in the U.S.

Get in on the celebrations at the following Richmond-area restaurants and bars:

Abuelita’s at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Known for its guisos and stews, Abuelita’s will be offering special fried menu items that are popular at Mexican markets like loaded tamales, gorditas, tacos and chicken flautas topped with cabbage, queso fresco, salsa verde and sour cream. There will also be a DJ, drinks and aguas locas. Abuelita’s will be closed on Saturday, but you can find their dishes at the ¿Que Pasa? Festival on Brown’s Island.

Run, don’t walk, to Barrio Taqueria + Tequila for its Instagram-famous soft-serve margarita, plus plenty of classic margaritas, tacos, burritos and Mexican street corn. 2229 W. Main St.

Cinco de Mayo Block Party: Juan’s Rooftop and Cantina at 11 W. Broad St., Switch Pop Up Bar and Wok This Way at 13 W. Broad St. are teaming up for a Cinco de Mayo block party. For $10, you can get access to all three venues with Latin bands and DJs, salsa lessons and margarita towers, plus $5 margarita specials on the rocks, frozen and soft serve. From 2 to 10 p.m. www.eventbrite.com.

Cabo Fish Taco in Scott’s Addition is hosting a Cinco de Mayo bash all weekend long with $3 Pacifico and Corona, $4 Lunazul shots, $5 house and frozen margaritas, $10 Corazon Coronaritas and $22 Modelo buckets. Be sure to wash those drinks down with some fish tacos. 3022 W. Broad St.

Make sure to make a reservation at Casa del Barco on the Canal Walk if you want to sip from one of their eight popular margarita flavors like blackberry basil and jalepeno. 320 S. 12th St.

Chuy’s is now offering a $5 Chips ‘n’ Dips specials weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. where you can get Chuy’s signature queso with compuesto, which includes a scoop of ground beef, guacamole and fresh pico; or the lil’ chuy gooey layered with refried beans, queso, lettuce, pico and ground beef, topped with sour cream, guac and jalapeno. Cinco de Mayo includes margarita and drink specials, too. 11229 W. Broad St.

Hueya, a Chicano pop-up restaurant with a fan following, will be setting up shop at Sprezza, 111 Virginia St. in Shockoe Slip, and slinging tacos, empanadas, tortas and churros starting at 4 p.m.

Maya, known for their margaritas made with fresh squeezed juices and tacos on homemade tortillas, will be first come, first served only for Cinco de Mayo. 525 E. Grace St.

New York Deli’s rooftop will turn into a late-night Cinco de Mayo party with hip-hop, house and reggaeton and plenty of tequila starting at 10 p.m. 2920 W. Cary St.

Tio Pablo, which recently reopened after being closed since last summer due to staff shortages, is ready to rumble for Cinco de Mayo. This Shockoe Bottom Mexican spot is also 100% gluten-free. 1703 E. Franklin St.

Wong Gonzalez will be offering $6 Wong margaritas all day; happy hour prices on all Mexican style beers all day; $15 Corona or Modelo buckets; and $5 tequila shrimp, fiesta bites and chips trios from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar.

And, of course, the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration of them all will be the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Saturday on Brown’s Island from noon to 8 p.m. The event typically draws more than 20,000 for a full day of Latin music, food, dancing, an artisan market and kids area. Entry is free; pay as you go.

