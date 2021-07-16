Wildcraft Foccacia Co. makes edible art out of flatbread - and it's now open in Manchester

The cheery space has a counter as well as tables and booths. Lots of plants and greenery sit in the front window that looks out onto busy Hull Street.

Parfitt, 45, chose Manchester because he was looking for a place with good foot traffic, he said, and acknowledged Manchester's continued residential development as a good sign.

A New Jersey native, Parfitt said his family had friends in Richmond and when he would visit as a kid, his family would primarily stick to South Richmond in areas near Forest Hill Avenue.

"This was Richmond to me - Southside was Richmond to me so I have an affinity for this area," he said. That, "and the businesses that are here [in Manchester] are cool." Wildcraft shares the same block with Pig & Brew Barbecue Bar, and two blocks south of Croaker's Spot.

Parfitt's recipes are on the menu, while Murphy, 50, a New Yorker who moved to Richmond in 2006, takes care of the front-of-the-house operations. He left a decades-long career in the health care information systems industry to join Parfitt, whom he's know since moving to Richmond. The two met each other through mutual friends. While he was not in the restaurant industry, Murphy said he's a home baker and would often talk bread with Parfitt.