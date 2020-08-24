WPA Bakery closing Church Hill location, JJ's Makery opening in its place; nearby Dutch & Co. 'on hold'

There's a flurry of eatery activity at the corners of Marshall and 27th streets in Church Hill.

WPA Bakery is closing its Church Hill location and merging it with its Southside spot in October.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the 8-year-old bakery attributed to the change to the pandemic, writing, "During these crazy times we have been forced to reassess our situation to ensure that we come out strong and vibrant on the other side of the pandemic. We’ve concluded that the best solution is to consolidate into one location. We will be merging with our Southside location at 3414 Semmes Ave starting in October."

Baker David Rohrer and restaurateur Kendra Feather opened the first WPA Bakery at 2707 E. Marshall St. in Church Hill in 2012. Feather later sold her interest and Rohrer opened a second location, WPA Bakery Southside, in 2016.

JJ's Makery, a bakery from sisters (and WPA staffers) Jessica and Jackie Williams, will be opening in the Church Hill space in November. WPA Bakery Southside will remain open and expand its business hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.