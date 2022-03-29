Your how-to guide: Hatch Local Food Hall in Richmond

Richmond’s first official food hall, Hatch Local, opened in mid-March in Manchester. For those who haven’t explored a food hall concept before or who are looking to maximize their palate pleasure, this is your gustatory guide.

The vibe: Hatch Local Food Hall, 400 Hull St., fills what was originally planned to be two restaurant spaces in The Current mixed-use community on Hull Street, occupying two buildings with an open patio in the middle. Each building houses several dining establishments and you can carry food and drink back and forth freely between the two. Norfolk-based Benchmark Brewing Co. is planning for an April opening for its satellite taproom in The Current. Hatch Local feels bright and breezy with big windows, bright lighting and separate kitchens so each of the restaurant spaces can prepare food to order.

Your prep: Gather a group of adventurous eaters who like tasting and sharing. Of course, you can visit Hatch Local solo as well, but a gathering is fun for a full-on first eating experience.

Choose your side and secure a drink: Looking for a larger table, bar seating or proximity to cocktails? Grab a table in the building on the left where there's a full bar featuring cocktails from Salt & Acid. If you want a more intimate booth, high-top seating or access to coffee, head to the right, where the espresso bar features local vendors Afterglow Coffee Cooperative and Roots Tea Blends. Both beverage bars offer rotating local beers, and wines on tap from Rosemont Vineyards in La Crosse, near the North Caroline border.

Upon picking a side, scan one of the QR codes scattered on the tables and at both beverage bars. Select your beverage of choice, procure it, then huddle up to strategize. The QR code shows menus from each vendor, so you can review together and decide what to order.

Divide and conquer: On the left you’ll find Fat Kid Sandwiches, Bully Burger, Buttermilk and Honey Fried Chicken, and Odyssey Fish. To the right you’ll find Sincero (Mexican cuisine), Royal Pig (Cambodian food), The Beet Box cold-pressed juices, smoothies and other healthy eats, and a spot for a rotating resident vendor, currently a pop-up bakery by The Sweetest Thing. Dining is fast-casual — you walk up to and pay at each vendor individually, selecting dine-in or takeout. We suggest you assign each member of your party a restaurant to purchase and pay. Some will call your name when your order is ready, others offer the option to receive a text message. After dining, you also clean up after yourself, placing trash, trays and glassware in stations throughout the food hall.

Shareable suggestions to start with include Cambodian fried rice with char sui barbecued pork and Mama Hem’s eggrolls from Royal Pig; catfish on a stick drizzled with buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch from Odyssey Fish; Smashville Hot Fries topped with ranch and dill pickles from Buttermilk and Honey; and chips, salsa roja and salsa verde plus queso from Sincero.

Round two? If you’re still hungry, go back in for a gourmet Bully Burger; fried chicken and French toast from Buttermilk and Honey; Sincero's quesabirria crispy tacos with braised brisket, crispy chihuahua cheese, and consomme for dipping; or a hearty roast pork and broccoli rabe sammy from Fat Kid.

Sweets: For dessert, visit The Sweetest Thing to secure a cupcake — or see what desserts the varying vendors are offering, such as oversized Reese’s cereal treats at Fat Kid , banana pudding from Odyssey Fish, or The Sweetest Thing’s prepackaged cookies at Buttermilk + Honey. Too full? Try a Re-up Shot detox juice shot from The Beet Box.

End: Head home, nap, repeat. Hatch Local is open Wednesday through Sunday. The coffee bar's hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.; The Beet Box is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the other vendors -- and the full bar -- are available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.