Your mid-summer eating agenda: Summer Supper Somm, Dinner on the Infield & Food Truck Rally

As we settle in to summer, there are lots of food events celebrating the fruits of the season.

Summer Supper Somm is a series of events, now in its second year, celebrating local food and wine hosted by Village Garden RVA and Barboursville Vineyards. The event series was the idea of Jason Tesauro, national brand director for Barboursville Vineyards. When his house was under construction for seven weeks in 2021, David Hunsaker and Barbara Hollingsworth of Village Garden Farm took his family in, and Tesauro’s family saw first-hand the hard work that goes into growing the heirloom tomatoes that can be found across Richmond restaurant menus. It happened to be the farm’s 10-year anniversary, too.

“I said, 'We should do a tomato dinner to celebrate 10 years, but we can’t just do one, let’s do 10 dinners,'” Tesauro said. “And we ended up doing 11.” The restaurant series took place at restaurants across the Richmond area and featured tomatoes paired with wines from Barboursville Vineyards.

Now in year two, the series has expanded to include 21 events and even a few dinners outside Richmond. “We sent out a few texts with invitations and thought maybe half would do it, but they all wanted to,” Hunsaker said. With the level of interest, Duke’s Mayonnaise, the maker of the classic tomato pairing staple, is sponsoring the series.

And there are lots more summer dining events to mark on your calendar, including a food truck rally.

July 19, Summer Supper Somm at Southbound (3036 Stony Point Road): Chefs Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory are creating a four-course meal with Barboursville Vineyards wine pairings. Dishes include an heirloom tomato tart, house-made tomato bucatini, pork loin panzanella and a tomato hand pie with tomato soft serve. Tickets cost $100 and can be reserved by calling the restaurant at (804) 918-5431 or by emailing info@southboundrva.com. 6 p.m.

July 20, Summer Supper Somm at Saison (23 W. Marshall St.): Contact the restaurant to reserve your seat; price has yet to be announced. 6 and 8:30 p.m.

July 22, Summer Supper Somm at Lemaire (101 W. Franklin St.): Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be followed by a four-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Tickets cost $150 per person, including tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made by calling (804) 649-4618. 6 p.m.

July 24, Food Truck Rally at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave.): Get dinner from a host of different food trucks, all in one spot, benefiting the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. It’s hosted by Safe Space RVA, which supports and promotes the visibility of Richmond’s LGBTQ+/BIPOC makers, artists, small-business owners and organizations. Follow on social media for a list of trucks closer to the event. 5 to 8 p.m.

July 25, Summer Supper Somm with Manny Eats and RichWine RVA (405 Brook Road), 6 p.m.: Enjoy a tomato-centric five-course dinner with wine pairings, plus a chance to preview RichWine’s new event space. Dishes include Jollof rice, short ribs, gazpacho, and oysters granita, to name a few. Tickets cost $125 and can be reserved here: www.mannyeats.com/event-details/village-garden-tomato-dinner. 7 p.m.

July 27, Summer Supper Somm at Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi (12221 W. Broad St.): Try Red Salt’s take on tomatoes with five courses paired with five wines. Email Samantha DeMasters-Hadder at sdhadder@eatrp.com to reserve your spot. Pricing has not yet been announced. 6:30 p.m.

July 28, Summer Supper Somm at JewFro (1721 E. Franklin St.): Chef Ari Augenbaum presents five courses with a wine and cocktail pairing. Reservations can be booked throughout the evening at https://www.exploretock.com/jewfro. Price has yet to be announced. 6 to 9 p.m.

July 30, Summer Supper Somm at The Kitchen Classroom (9018 W. Broad St.): A fun and informative six-course dinner will feature a classic paella made in a giant pan, modern takes on tapas, generous wine and cocktail pairings, a Basque cheesecake, and other treats along the way. The celebration of all things local will feature cocktails by Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid, sausage by The Mayor Meats, chicken and eggs from Aspen Grove Farm, wine from Barboursville Vineyards, heirloom tomatoes from Village Garden RVA, and local produce from around the region. A vegetarian menu is also available. Tickets cost $135 and can be purchased at kitchenclassroom.ticketspice.com/summer-supper-somm. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 2, Summer Supper Somm at Shagbark (4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.): Chef Walter Bundy and his team present a multicourse, communal seating dinner with wine pairings. Tickets cost $150 and can be purchased at shagbarkrva.com. Reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 10, Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey Master Class at Mise En Place (104 Shockoe Slip): Watch a cooking demonstration and hear from the owners of Buttermilk & Honey, Lillie Pearl, Jubilee, Bully Burger, and coming-soon ML Steak Modern Chophouse. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased at miseenplacerva.com. 6 p.m.

Aug. 10, Quirk Rooftop RVA (201 W. Broad St.): Arrive early to allow yourself plenty of time at this walkaround event featuring six dishes, six wines, one secret cocktail, vinyl records and open seating. Tickets cost $150 and can be purchased at exploretock.com/quirkrooftoprva. 6 to 9 p.m.