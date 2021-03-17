Dinwiddie man, 27, and his Russian go-go dancer fiancée featured on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’

You’ll have to tune in to TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” at 8 p.m. Sundays to find out. But first, we caught up with Brandon to ask a few questions about his Dinwiddie roots and what it was like appearing on the show.

QUESTION: Why did you decide to go on the show?

ANSWER: I heard about this show from the internet when I was online trying to learn Russian. When I found out about it, I told Julia. She then proceeded to watch all the episodes she could find online, and she fell in love with the show. Julia is the one who told me that we absolutely had to do the show. I wasn’t sure how excited I felt about being on TV, but she told me how strongly she felt about it, and I decided I would do this for her.

QUESTION: What do you like about living on the farm?

ANSWER. I have always preferred the solitude of the country. That has always been my favorite thing about living on a farm. I love the back roads, the nature and, honestly, the lack of people and congestion. That being said, I do like a night out to the city with friends. But when I’m home, the country is No. 1.

QUESTION: What is your job in Dinwiddie?