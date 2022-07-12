DJ Grandmaster Flash to headline 2nd Street Festival

Hip-hop DJ Grandmaster Flash, master of the turntable and pioneer of hip-hop, will be headlining this year's 2nd Street Festival which will be held in Jackson Ward on Oct. 1-2.

The 2nd Street Festival, often referred to as the "Two Street" festival by locals, celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood and its history as “the Harlem of the South.”

The 2nd Street Festival features three stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

DJ Grandmaster Flash wowed Richmond crowds when he performed at the Richmond Folk Festival in 2015.

He created many of the DJ techniques still used today, like the backspin technique and punch phrasing, as well as perfecting the art of scratching. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were the first hip-hop artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 2007. His live shows bring an energy and excitement from when DJs first started mixing record.

I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince, the popular Prince tribute band, will close out the 2nd Street Festival on Sunday.

The free festival typically draws 40,000 visitors over two days to an eight-block area along North Second Street between East Broad and East Jackson streets. It is produced by Venture Richmond.

More information on the 2nd Street Festival and additional artists performing will follow later this summer. For more information, visit https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/2nd-street-festival-2022.

More photos from DJ Grandmaster Flash's performance at the 2015 Richmond Folk Festival: