Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was filmed on Halloween, but you can watch it Saturday on TV
On Halloween, Santa’s sleigh and his nine reindeer sat in the parking lot at the Bon Secours Training Center. It marked the biggest of six days of filming for this year’s Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, parade director Beth Karrer said.

The event typically draws a crowd of more than 100,000 onlookers on Broad Street and is a holiday tradition for many families.

But this year, there was no crowd, no big floats or balloons, but the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was in full effect on Oct. 31 for filming for the city's first - and hopefully last - pandemic-friendly Christmas Parade.

And at long last, you can see it for yourself: It airs Saturday at 10 a.m. on WTVR-TV.

PHOTOS: Christmas Parade filmed at Bon Secours Training Camp

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is filmed Sat., Oct. 31, 2020. It will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.

1 of 9
