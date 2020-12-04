Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was filmed on Halloween, but you can watch it Saturday on TV

The Christmas Parade is filmed at the Bon Secours Training Camp Saturday, October 31, 2020, and will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
This year’s Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will air Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on WTVR-TV. The event, filmed last month, features characters from Magic and Merriment, a princess experience company.
Singers with the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community, SPARC, are filmed at the Bon Secours Training Camp for the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
Rhonda Harmon, the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, spoke Saturday.
Rhonda Harmon, the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, speaks at the Bon Secours Training Camp during filming of the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic. Behiind her left to right are Phyllis Taylor Poats, Chesterfield Colonial Heights Christmas Mother; Burnlie Montaigne, Hanover Christmas Mother; and Jean A. Hayes, Henrico Christmas Mother.
The Greater Richmond Children's Choir sings at the Bon Secours Training Camp during filming of the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
Richmond Urban Dance members are filmed at the Bon Secours Training Camp for the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
On Halloween, Santa’s sleigh and his nine reindeer sat in the parking lot at the Bon Secours Training Center. It marked the biggest of six days of filming for this year’s Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, parade director Beth Karrer said.
The event typically draws a crowd of more than 100,000 onlookers on Broad Street and is a holiday tradition for many families.
But this year, there was no crowd, no big floats or balloons, but the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade was in full effect on Oct. 31 for filming for the city's first - and hopefully last - pandemic-friendly Christmas Parade.
And at long last, you can see it for yourself: It airs Saturday at 10 a.m. on WTVR-TV.
PHOTOS: Christmas Parade filmed at Bon Secours Training Camp
The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is filmed Sat., Oct. 31, 2020. It will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
Performers with Vibe Dance Complex were filmed at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond on Saturday. This year’s Christmas Parade will be virtual and will air Dec. 5.
Singers with the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community, SPARC, are filmed at the Bon Secours Training Camp for the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
The Goodwill Baptist Church Awana club float was in line to be filmed at the Bon Secours Training Center on Saturday.
The Greater Richmond Children's Choir sings at the Bon Secours Training Camp during filming of the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
Richmond Urban Dance members are filmed at the Bon Secours Training Camp for the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic.
Rhonda Harmon, the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, speaks at the Bon Secours Training Camp during filming of the Christmas Parade Saturday, October 31, 2020. The parade will be aired instead of being held on December 5th because of the pandemic. Behiind her left to right are Phyllis Taylor Poats, Chesterfield Colonial Heights Christmas Mother; Burnlie Montaigne, Hanover Christmas Mother; and Jean A. Hayes, Henrico Christmas Mother.
Rhonda Harmon, the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, spoke Saturday.
