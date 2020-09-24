Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be televised only this year due to the pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be a televised only-event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon and viewers can watch it on WTVR CBS6. The parade will be rebroadcast on Christmas Day.

The event typically draws a crowd of over 100,000 onlookers on Broad Street and is a holiday tradition for many families. An additional 250,000 watch the parade on TV.

Organizers said the safety of parade goers and uncertainty of COVID-19 conditions at the time of the parade drove their final decision.

"Although the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade won't be live this year, we know that moving the event to a televised special is what's best for the Richmond community," said Beth Karrer, parade director. "We can all celebrate this year's parade with family and friends in the comfort of our homes while bringing holiday cheer to Richmond in the safest way possible."

This year's event will be pre-filmed at an undisclosed location so that people can watch it safely from their homes. Broad Street will not be closed to traffic for the day of the parade. Instead, the parade will be filmed over several days in advance in order to appropriately distance the participants and floats.