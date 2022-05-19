Dominion Energy Riverrock returns to Richmond's riverfront this weekend: What to see and do

Dominion Energy Riverrock returns in person to Brown's Island for the first time since 2019, starting Friday and through the weekend. A popular Richmond rite of spring, the three-day festival typically draws 75,000 to 100,000 to Richmond's riverfront to watch stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, slacklining and of course, the Ultimate Air Dogs.

"It's such a unique opportunity to celebrate the outdoors and celebrate our riverfront," Pete Woody, a spokesperson for Sports Backers, one of the organizer of Riverrock, said. "Live music all weekend is a really fun aspect to add to the adventure if you're participating in events or if you're just coming down to check out the vendors or the demo zones."

New events in 2022 include a Mountain Bike Enduro race, a Skimboarding exhibition and the Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament.

Mountain Bike Enduro participants will compete on Saturday starting 10 a.m. on three trails: Dogwood Dell, Forest Hill Park and Belle Isle. Woody says competitors will be spread out throughout the day.

Skimboarding, a sport typically done at the beach, is when an athlete uses a small wooden board and the momentum of running along the bank to surf over a thin layer of water. Skimboarders will exhibit a variety of skills including tandem skimboarding, skimboard limbo and skimboarding tricks at Tredegar Beach on Saturday at 3 p.m.

"We're really trying to capture everything that happens on the James River throughout the year and certainly skimboarding is something that is happening more," Woody said.

The teams participating in the Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament will cast off Saturday at 7 a.m. at Ancarrow's Landing.

"Fishing on the James is really popular and a way that a lot of people experience the James River," Woody said. "We're excited to have that going on as part of the festival."

Pros will be competing in rock climbing, kayaking and other extreme sports throughout the weekend. Woody says the crowd favorite Subaru's Ultimate Air Dogs will return as well.

"One of the things that I think is really great about Riverrock is that it celebrates the outdoors," Woody said. "If you are an experienced outdoor enthusiast and you trail run all the time or kayak or stand up paddle board, it's got that for you. But if you're just learning about the outdoors, if you are just getting introduced to it, it's a great way to kind of foster that interest and welcome people to the outdoors."

The Sports Backer's COVID-19 guideline states, "All participants and volunteers who are not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask when attending and within the venue of a Sports Backers sponsored activity."

The events kick off on Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by local band Suggesting Rhythm at 6:30 p.m. Events on Saturday run from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with bands starting at 1 p.m. Sunday's events run from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. More live music begins at 1 p.m.

More details about events can be found on Dominion Energy Riverrock's website here. Admission is free.

Photos from the last full in-person Dominion Energy Riverrock event in 2019: