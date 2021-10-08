Don Mancini, creator of ‘Child's Play’ and former Richmonder, chats about new ‘Chucky’ TV series headed to Syfy

The new TV series “Chucky” follows the life of an eighth grader who is gay and experiencing first love. Mancini told the Syfy network, there was “a whiff of real-life pain,” as some of Jake’s story is based on Mancini’s own experiences growing up as a young gay man.

“I was in eighth grade in the 1970s. That was a hard time,” Mancini said. “Frankly, Richmond was a hard place to be a gay 14-year-old.” Mancini attended A.M. Davis Elementary School, Providence Middle School, and St. Christopher’s School.

Mancini didn’t come out in high school. "I don’t know if I was fully out to myself," he said of that time. But he did come out in Hollywood as one of the first openly gay writers in the slasher film genre, along with Clive Barker.

“It got to a point where it was bothersome not to talk about it anymore,” Mancini said. He had started introducing gay characters in movies like “The Bride of Chucky.”

“When I was doing press for ‘Bride of Chucky,’ I started talking about it then. I was happy to be able to do that and to work in an industry that’s hospitable. I’m really glad that the world is at a point where we can have a 14-year-old lead character in a major network show be gay.”