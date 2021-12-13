'Dopesick,' filmed in Virginia, nominated for a Golden Globe for best TV limited series

The cast and crew filmed in Richmond and the Central Virginia area including Hopewell, Bowling Green and Lexington.

In the Richmond area, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts makes several appearances on the show as well as the Canal Walk, the Fan, Bookbinder's Restaurant, the Manchester Bridge, Boulevard Burger & Brew and The Estate at River Run in Goochland County.

The crew also filmed in Clifton Forge for two weeks, which served as the fictional town of Finch Creek in the show.

"It was such an honor to host such a remarkable production here in Virginia. These award nominations are well-deserved," said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office. "While the work put over $45 million into our local economy in the middle of a pandemic and created hundreds of local jobs, the real prize is how the show has helped to change people’s point of view on addiction, brought renewed calls for justice, and demands attention to this crisis still affecting so many in our state and nation. That’s a big win-win for Virginia."

The Golden Globes announced its nominees on Monday, to a mostly quiet reception.