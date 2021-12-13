'Dopesick,' filmed in Virginia, nominated for a Golden Globe for best TV limited series

“Dopesick,” the limited series for Hulu that filmed in Virginia this past year, has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.
Other nominees in the category include "Impeachment: American Crime Story," "Maid," "Mare of Easttown" and "The Underground Railroad."
The eight-part series is based on Virginia author Beth Macy’s bestselling book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America." It tells the true story of how one company, Purdue Pharma, and its drug OxyContin triggered the worst opioid epidemic in America.
Michael Keaton stars as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a well-meaning doctor in rural Virginia who starts prescribing OxyContin to his patients with disastrous results. He was nominated as best actor in the best television limited series or motion picture made for television category.
Kaitlyn Dever, who plays as a young miner suffering a terrible accident and gets addicted to OxyContin, was nominated for supporting actress.
The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard as an assistant U.S. attorney from Abingdon who spent years building a case against Purdue and Rosario Dawson as a passionate DEA agent.
The cast and crew filmed in Richmond and the Central Virginia area including Hopewell, Bowling Green and Lexington.
In the Richmond area, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts makes several appearances on the show as well as the Canal Walk, the Fan, Bookbinder's Restaurant, the Manchester Bridge, Boulevard Burger & Brew and The Estate at River Run in Goochland County.
The crew also filmed in Clifton Forge for two weeks, which served as the fictional town of Finch Creek in the show.
"It was such an honor to host such a remarkable production here in Virginia. These award nominations are well-deserved," said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office. "While the work put over $45 million into our local economy in the middle of a pandemic and created hundreds of local jobs, the real prize is how the show has helped to change people’s point of view on addiction, brought renewed calls for justice, and demands attention to this crisis still affecting so many in our state and nation. That’s a big win-win for Virginia."
The Golden Globes announced its nominees on Monday, to a mostly quiet reception.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times published an expose that detailed unethical behavior from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change,” according to The Associated Press.
NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, said it won’t air the 2022 Globes, although The Golden Globes has set a date of Jan. 9 but hasn’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be, according to The Associated Press.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran
With reporting from the Associated Press